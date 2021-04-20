‘What Did He Achieve Though?’: Waka Flocka Gets Flamed By Confused Fans After He Receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Donald Trump

When someone gets an award, it’s typically a moment to celebrate that person’s achievements. But while some of Waka Flocka’s fans were celebratory, others were left scratching their heads when learning that the rapper received a Lifetime Achievement award from Donald Trump, the nation’s 45th president.

Last week, Waka Flocka was all smiles as he received the award, given to him by his pastor and mentor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw.

Waka Flocka receives Lifetime Achievement Award from Donald Trump. His pastor and mentor Apostle Dr. Bridget Outlaw presented him with the award. (Photo: @wakaflocka/Instagram)

After video of the pastor presenting to Flocka surfaced on social media and gossip sites on Tuesday, April 20, viewers were confused about what Flocka might have done to earn the award. One person said, “What did he achieve though?” According to TMZ, the “Hard in the Paint” rapper is being recognized for the volunteer work he has done with the Chicago-based nonprofit Daughters of Destiny. The nonprofit is an outreach program that aids women in getting employment, food, housing, community and inner healing.

The plaque Flocka received reads in part: “Flocka, born Juaquin James Malphurs, is being honored for his lifelong commitment to building a stronger nation through volunteer service.” He shared the news on April 17 on his own Instagram, under a photo of himself holding the plaque he wrote, “Lifetime Achievement Award 🥇 I gotta thank my pastor/big sister Apostle Dr. Bridget C. Outlaw for teaching and guiding me on this journey God got us on I’m just honored 🙏🏾 S/O to my president!!!”

While some people blasted Flocka in the comments for acknowledging Trump as his president, others tried to look on the bright side and congratulated him for his achievement. One person said, “It doesn’t matter which President signed it: Flocka does so much for his community and helping women in need. He’s a real man and a hero.” Someone else wrote, “So great to see you elevating yourself and progressing as a human! ❤️”

Flocka has already been flamed once by fans when it comes to the 45th President. Last year in October, he once alluded that Trump was a better president than 44th president Barack Obama. And he’s not the only one in the family that rocks with him. Even Flocka’s mom, Debra Antney, said on WeTV’s “Growing Up Hip Hop” that she “f-cks with Trump.” She insinuated that she likes Trump because she doesn’t feel she will be blindsided by him. “Even if he’s gonna screw you, you gon’ know he’s getting ready to do it,” she said.