‘This Isn’t a Good Look’: Porsha Williams Blasts Kenya Moore Over Alleged ‘RHOA’ Deleted-Scene Incident with Kandi Burruss

Porsha Williams cleared up allegations of a scene being removed from season 13 of “Real Housewives of Atlanta” on April 16 during an Instagram Live. The clip allegedly included an incident featuring Williams and “RHOA” co-star Kandi Burruss discussing the Xscape singer’s involvement in pushing a Black activism agenda to Bravo. Williams also displayed printed text messages in the clip and also on her Instagram Story to showcase that she didn’t speak ill of Burruss.

Williams started the video by saying she is talking about this particular situation because of a Vulture article published on April 14. The article spoke about the “Housewives” franchise and interviewed several Bravo executives and cast members from “RHOA,” including Burruss and Kenya Moore.

Porsha Williams (L), Kenya Moore (Center), Kandi Burruss (R)Photo:@porsha4real @thekenyamoore @kandi/Instagram

In the article, Moore once again questioned Williams’ BLM activism, and it went into detail about the deleted scene that Williams supposedly had edited out because it included Williams and Burruss arguing about BLM, something the “Dish Nation” co-host said Moore has been repeating on “various outlets,” including Burruss’ YouTube series “Speak on It.”

Williams’ main focus of her Instagram Live was to discuss the scene that was removed from the show. She claimed that former “RHOA” star Nene Leakes wrote to a blog — apparently Straight From the A — and included “private” text messages without context to say that Williams and Burruss went behind the “RHOA” cast’s back to talk to Bravo executives to pitch future programming about BLM without informing the other ladies, which supposedly made Burruss “look bad” because it was initially her idea she pitched alone to the executives via email. Burruss then decided to confront Williams about the situation at her husband Todd Tucker’s birthday party, Porsha claimed.

Williams said that Burruss questioned her about the released text messages, whereupon the mother of one defended herself by showing Burruss the messages and sharing her side of the story. She said that it was cordial conversation until Kenya Moore joined the discussion, and it the descended into an argument.

Williams said following that scene, she felt the argument wasn’t a “good look,” especially if the women are looking to be a voice for the movement. She said on mark 9:13, “At that moment, I decided this isn’t a good look. We as black women should not be arguing on this show about Black Lives Matter. That is not what we need to do.”

She added on mark 10:31 that because she and Burruss have a large platform to shed light on important topics like BLM she didn’t want that incident to take away from the situation at hand. Williams said, “I didn’t want us to be on ‘Real Housewives,’ even if it was just a misunderstanding. … Even if it could have been cleared up I just didn’t like the way it was going to come off. Because I have no power over editing. Nobody does. … And I didn’t want the narrative to be that Black women on the ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ are arguing about what Kandi did, what Porsha didn’t do, and what Nene didn’t do.”

Porsha Williams informed fans that she was going live to talk about something that she has been avoiding. @porsha4real/Instagram

Williams admitted she went to Bravo executives and explained the entirety of the situation. She claims the network agreed not to air the clip in the season because they didn’t want to add something irrelevant to such an important topic. Williams also said she clarified the messages to Burruss once more in a phone call and through text.

Williams told Burruss that when the Xscape singer initially talked to the executives about the future programming the cast should’ve been involved in the conversation because they all wanted to do something for the movement. But because plans were set, the other members suggested the idea of the company donating to the nonprofit organization.

Following Williams’ explanation, many people bashed Moore for continuously using the Dish Nation co-host as a storyline.



“Kenya has some odd deep-rooted hatred for Porsha and it’s getting weird.”

“Kenya’s hate for Porsha is so strong and crazy…. like girl what is the REAL ISSUE? Seriously.”

“Kenya needs a storyline so that’s the way she makes he self relevant🙄🙄🙄.”

“Kenya is a hater … she don’t want nobody doing better than her. There’s room for everybody I suggest she catch tf up!”

Earlier in the day, the “RHOA” star had informed her followers that she would be addressing an issue in her Live. She wrote in a black square box, “I need to speak on it. I will be doing a live later today about something I have been avoiding. However, now we need to talk about it! Stay Tuned!” She captioned the post, “I’ll let you know the time i’ll be going live soon! Smh (Turn on your notifications) RHOA.”

Both Moore and Burruss have yet to respond to Williams’ video.