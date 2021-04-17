‘They Really Look Good Together’: Fans Gush Over Megan Thee Stallion and Boyfriend Paridson Fontaine Sweet Exchange

Megan Thee Stallion is flicking it up with her man Pardison Fontaine.

On April 12, the couple each posted cute photos and videos of each other on their social media accounts. For Pardi, he uploaded a photo of his steering wheel displaying the Ferrari prancing horse logo in the center. He wrote, “Gotta thing for” using the horse image on the steering wheel followed up by an “s” to mean he’s got a thing for stallions, referring to his car and Megan.

Megan Thee Stallion and her boyfriend Pardison Fontaine. (Photo: @theestallion/Instagram)

While Pardi drove, Megan got in a few pictures of her own. Two out of the four pictures were of her making faces while sitting next to Pardi in the car. In the last two photos, Megan showed off her pink nails, which she had positioned on Pardi’s thigh, and her blue Louis Vuitton purse. “You wanna ride with me ? 🥺😍,” she asked in the caption.

Some fans agreed with the thought that the two musicians were a good match. One person said, “They compliment each other very well.” Another commenter wrote, “They really look good together ❤️😍.” But of course, the couple has a few haters that are — as Tee Grizzley would say — praying for their downfall.

Pardison Fontaine’s post. (Photo: @pardi/Instagram)

The two have yet to officially reveal when their relationship actually began, but Megan confirmed that Pardi, whose birth name is Jordyn Thorpe, was her boyfriend in February via Instagram Live. She told fans, “My boo, and I really like him. He’s my boyfriend.” After some sort of alleged altercation erupted between Meg and Pardi where he knocked on the door and sternly asked for her to open up, fans accused him of being aggressive and implied that he was not going to be a good match for Megan.

She debunked the opinions of Pardi’s critics and said, “I didn’t like what they was trying to say about Pardi, ’cause he is so calm and so sweet. He’s so perfect and he wouldn’t do anything to hurt me. Just so y’all know.”

So far they have been going strong and uploading several pictures and videos of each other. Pardi has shown Megan major support, especially after her Grammy wins and, before that he went all out for her on Valentine’s Day. Now that she’s in a relationship fans are worried about the fate of Hot Girl Summer. However, the “Savage” rapper has assured fans that the summertime occasion is still on.