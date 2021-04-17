‘First Black Man to Live Every Hood Dream In One Lifetime’: Master P Cleverly Reminds Fans of His NBA Past

Master P is showing fans that he can still go as hard on the court as he does in adding to his bank account.

The multi-hyphenate, born Percy Miller, had a little fun on the court with WNBA player Liz Cambage of the Las Vegas Aces before effortlessly sinking three free throws back to back. “If you ain’t never had a stallion you don’t know what your missing,” the No Limits Records founder captioned his video. “If you seen the movie Wonder Woman this is what a sexy 6’10 woman look like that can ball.”

Master P still has skills on the basketball court. Photo: @masterp/Instagram

The former “Growing Up Hip-Hop” star had a short brush with the NBA in the late 1990s, playing preseason for both the Charlotte Hornets and Toronto Raptors in ’98 and ’99 respectively. Although his contracts for both teams weren’t extended beyond preseason, the business mogul continued his basketball career in other ways.

In 1999, Miller joined the Fort Wayne Fury Continental Basketball Association team, then moved on to the San Diego Stingrays from the short-lived International Basketball League and the ABA’s Las Vegas Rattlers.

More recently, Master P combined his love of b-ball and business by purchasing the Global Mixed Gender Basketball’s New Orleans Gators team.

After being reminded that the 53-year-old boss can still hold his own on the court, fans reflected on Miller’s career accomplishments in the comments.

“He really lived 1000 lives in this lifetime…..pro basketball player… rapper…. director…. entrepreneur 👏🏽🙌🏽💪🏾”

“P done made money more ways than we remember. 👏”

“He make money & stay out the way”

“He the exact example of you can be anything you want if you put your mind to it 😩🙌🏾”

“The first black man to live EVERY hood dream in one life time ❤️ love master p”

Miller appears to have passed his hoop skills on to his sons as well. Romeo, Hercy, and Mercy Miller have all proved to be talented on the court, with Hercy earning multiple Division I scholarship offers before settling on HBCU Tennessee State last month.