City Girls’ JT Admits That Fame Sometimes Makes Her ‘Lazy’

In the words of Christopher Wallace, “more money, more problems.”

The Miami rap duo the City Girls rose to fame with their raunchy lyrics about sexual escapades, luxurious lifestyles, and being “flewed out” by male admirers. It’s no mystery that the lives of these two best friends, Caresha Brownlee and Jatavia Johnson, better known by their stage names Yung Miami and JT, respectively, have changed immensely thanks to their newfound fame and money.

However, for one half of the group the notoriety comes at a slight detriment. During a recent interview for a feature in Interview Magazine alongside fellow emcee Megan Thee Stallion, JT revealed that she sometimes finds herself content in her status, which curbs her motivation.

“I’m so comfortable and content with myself that I don’t even think I’m struggling,” JT told Megan. “Back then, I was really struggling. And when you’re struggling, I feel like you make the best music. When you ain’t got nothing to lose, you make the best music. I really come from nothing, so anything is a blessing to me. I got lazy and comfortable at one point, but I’m getting back into that mode where I feel like we’ve got something to prove. So right now, that’s what I’m on. It’s comeback season.”

Regardless, the ladies appear to be keeping up the moment, even if they may not feel like it. Their 2018 project, “Girl Code,” garnered two platinum singles, “Act Up” and “Twerk.” They’ve also done several features, including hopping on Moneybagg Yo’s “Said Sum” remix.

Not to mention JT’s verse on their unreleased song “Twerkulator” has become TikTok’s latest obsession. Sadly for fans, the track, which features a sample of Cajmere’s “Perculator” and “Planet Rock” by Afrika Bambaataa, most likely never will be officially released.

The emcee broke the news to fans last month on Twitter, writing, “Twerkulator didn’t get cleared sorry guys 🤦🏾‍♀️.”

Fans were left distraught and flat-out disappointed. One user wrote, “Who we have to press to get it cleared.”

Another person commented, “Sooo they don’t want us to be on are hot girl summer this year …….oh ok 😒.”

