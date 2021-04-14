‘Ice Mommy’: Keyshia Ka’oir Steps Out In Sexy ’Fit with Her Husband Gucci Mane

Keyshia Ka’oir is no stranger to being dressed in revealing clothing, and she is showing out once more with her husband Gucci Mane.

On April 11, posted photos of her wearing a white-and-tan romper with multiple little cutouts. With that she wore white high-heeled boots and clear eyeglasses, while her hair was styled in two high ponytails. Gucci, on the other hand, wore a multi-colored hoodie with shorts and shoes that matched the hoodie.

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir. (Photo: @keyshiakaoir/Instagram)

“Guwop’s b*tch she’s a masterpiece✨#1017,” she wrote in the caption, quoting Da Baby from his song “Masterpiece.” It appears Gucci agreed that Ka’oir was a masterpiece because on his Instagram he shared a few photos of his own of the couple wearing the same outfit and captioned it, “When it comes to Stuntin I met my match @keyshiakaoir 💎🧊 #IceParents.”

Fans commented on Ka’oir’s amazing figure. One person said, “Yessss snatched waist,I see you been drinking your tea lol🔥😍,” referring to Ka’oir’s S tea that purportedly helps people lose weight. Someone else said, “Omg I freaking love u 😍 beautiful very stylish I love it 💯.”

Gucci Mane and Keyshia Ka’oir. @laflare1017/Instagram

Even Gucci left his wife a comment, calling her “Ice Mommy ❤️.”

Ice is the name of the couple’s son, who is also the first child they have together. Ice was born in late December. Just like their other children, Keyshia and Gucci Mane have been keeping their baby boy’s face hidden despite the many comments they get from fans begging that they “wanna see baby ICE 🧊.”

But Ka’oir has already addressed why she has decided to keep her children’s identity on the low. She’s previously said, “I’m proud to be a mother, but I need it to be private. I don’t need the kids in the limelight. I don’t want them on social media. I need them to go to school and just be children.” The 36-year-old got married to her Atlanta rapper hubby in 2015. Together they have one child. Ka’oir has three from previous relationships, and Gucci has one from a former relationship.