Who Wore it Best?: Gabrielle Union Reveals Daughter Kaavia is Borrowing Her Stuff

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade are gifting their fans with another twinning photo.

Union uploaded a two-photo collage of herself and her daughter. In the left photo, Union is serving face in her selfie-style photo. As she looks into the camera she gives a very modelesque facial expression while wearing her hair in a sleek top knot bun. For clothing, Union sported a black long-sleeved turtleneck shirt with a triangular-shaped Prada pin. The look might have been a Prada-themed outfit since she wore two more Prada pins in her hair.

Gabrielle Union and her daughter Kaavia James Union Wade (Photo: @gabunion/Instagram)

In Kaavia’s photo, she’s looking to her left while standing with her hands behind her back. Like her mom, she wore her hair in a curly high puff, and she had on a black-and-white outfit.

“It’s official. She’s borrowing my things. Mama & @kaaviajames ❤️❤️,” Union wrote in the caption referring to the Prada pin that she wore on her shirt and hair, but her daughter repurposed for an earring.

Fans gushed over the cute photos. One person dubbed the mother-daughter duo “Prada girls 💗.” Another fan decided to leave Union with a little warning. She wrote, “She has great taste! Also, I know the feeling-heads up- make up is next!!”

Earlier this week Gabrielle Union shared more twinning photos of her and her daughter where she allowed Kaavia to feature in the shoot promoting her Flawless haircare products. In the photos, Union got her “America’s Next Top Model” on by “smizing” at the camera while her daughter, who seemed to be having a good time, smiled at her.

They both wore swimsuits that had matching light blue and teal colors. Union, who frequently likes to use her caption space as a moment to tell jokes, said, “@kaaviajames : Somebody conveniently gave me the wrong call time for the shoot. Now “somebody” is trying to avoid eye contact. Are you that “somebody?” 😂🤣😂🤣😂 Flawless hydration. Flawlessly moisturized. @flawlessbygu available at @sallybeauty @amazon 🥰😍.”

Although Union seems to enjoy being a mom, she does think it is important to carve out some time for yourself. Being a wife, mother and actress, some would say are all full-time jobs. But the 48-year-old told People that in their house the motto is “‘We all we got.’ Start with you first.” She said it’s “okay to center yourself and your needs and advocate for yourself and be the center of your own story and be the best self for yourself, so you can offer — in reasonable doses, and as you see fit — parts of you to other people.”