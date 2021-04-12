‘Baldwin Hills’ Star and Model Ashley Gerren Taylor Dead at 30, Fans and Cast Members Send Condolences

Original “Baldwin Hills” cast member Ashley Gerren Taylor has passed away at the age of 30. The former teen model reportedly died in her sleep on April 11.

An official cause has yet to be released. Taylor is survived by her 7-year-old daughter, Miyako, and her mother Michelle Gerren.

Ashley Gerren Taylor and her daughter Miyako. (Photo: @mstaylorxo/Instagram)

At the age of 12 Taylor made her mark in the fashion industry as the youngest model signed to L.A. Models’ runway division. From there Taylor continued to make a name for herself while modeling for Tommy Hilfiger and Betsey Johnson.

“Every once in a while … you meet someone and they just get it,” said L.A. Models’ Crista Klayman in 2003.

In 2007 Taylor and a cast of other teens joined the BET reality show “Baldwin Hills.” The show focused on highlighting L.A.’s enclave of successful Black men and women and their children living in the Baldwin Hills neighborhood, also known as the Black Beverly Hills. The show ran for three seasons.

The mother of one also ran two successful online boutiques.

Gerren Taylor wearing Tracy Reese Fall 2004 during Olympus Fashion Week Fall 2004 – Tracy Reese – Runway at Studio Noir at Bryant Park in New York City, New York, United States. (Photo by Andrew Matusik/WireImage)

Throughout the pandemic Taylor and her former cast mates have virtually gathered with fans on the Clubhouse app. The most recent session occurred Feb. 18 with members of each of the three seasons participating.

The news of Taylor’s sudden passing quickly spread across social media where fans and former cast mates left their condolences.

“So young and beautiful 😢🙏🏾. She doesn’t even look 30😢”

“LIFE IS SHORT, please never take it for granted. 😢😢😰😰😰 rip 💔”

“I can’t even believe I’m reading this sis. I’m heart broken”

Also shared on social was a gathering of cast members Moriah Johnson, Etienne Maurice, Tyler Bryant and “College Hill” star Ray Cunningham.

Former “Baldwin Hills” and “College Hill” cast members gathered at Manhattan Beach in California in the wake of hearing Ashley Gerren Taylor had died. (Photo: @missterray/Instagram)

“We love u Gerren 💔🙏🏾 Together today for unfortunate circumstances but my @BET family is forever ❤️,” wrote Cunningham on IG.

Safe travels Gerren 💔🙏🏽 — Moriah J. (@_Moriahj) April 12, 2021

I remember Gerren Taylor from Baldwin hills but before that she was the ONLY black girl on the pages in my teen vogue magazine! A young legend in her own right, may she rest in peace🙏🏾 pic.twitter.com/GQgViqJtrc — Frenchie (@BigBadTay) April 12, 2021