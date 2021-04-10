‘Me and Puff Fight Over Business’: 50 Cent Responds to Rumors That Diddy Is Dating His Youngest Son’s Mother

50 Cent doesn’t care if Diddy dates his ex, as long as it doesn’t mess with his checks.

The businessman has responded to reports that the head Bad Boy himself is courting his ex-girlfriend and son Sire’s mother, model Daphne Joy, and made it clear that the only rivalry that exists between him and Diddy is in the money-making arena.

50 Cent (left) says he and Diddy (right) will only ever be business rivals. (Photo: @50cent/Instagram, @diddy/Instagram)

In an Instagram post shared on April 9, the “Power” boss reshared a screenshot of a photo of Diddy and Daphne together and made his stance on the possible relationship clear in his captions. “👀Nah me and puff fight over business s**t,” he wrote. “If he like the girl, he like the girl 👀I don’t give a f**k! #bransoncognac #lecheminduroi.”

50 Cent and Daphne Joy were together from 2011 to 2012, but continue to co-parent their 8-year-old son Sire Jackson. 50 has been dating his current girlfriend, Jamira “Cuban Link” Haines, since 2019 and appears to be falling hard, so it’s no wonder he isn’t too concerned with Joy’s personal business.

The hip-hop moguls have shared an interesting history throughout the years. 50 aimed his notorious trolling side at the Revolt co-founder back in 2015 amid their vodka brand war and recently accused Diddy of owing money to the Black Mafia Family, who serve as inspiration for his upcoming Starz series of the same name.

Fans commended 50 for his maturity, then commenced flaming Diddy for his apparent love of exes in the post’s comments.

“Love that you don’t give a f**k 😂😂😂😂 👏👏👏 and Damn Diddy be with everybody even his kids ex’s 😩😂😂😂”

“😂😂😂 oh 50 grown grown….nice”

“Puffy quietly belongs to the streets 😂😂”

“7 billion people in the world but people wanna mess with exes from around the way, s**ts crazy”

“Diddy a leftovers typa guy 😂 im sure he has stocks in microwave companies 😂”

Additional notable exes that Diddy has been linked to include son Justin Combs’ ex Lori Harvey, and Biggie’s ex Lil’ Kim.