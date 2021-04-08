‘‘I Hope That We Hold the People Accountable’: Master P Believes DMX’s Overdose Could’ve Been Prevented, Suggests Rap Industry Needs a Union

Another prominent hip-hop figure is speaking out in the wake of DMX‘s recent hospitalization. The 50-year-old has been on life support for nearly a week now after being rushed to the emergency room, having suffered an overdose that later triggered a heart attack on Friday, April 2.

Master P recently spoke to TMZ, telling the media outlet that he believes DMX’s situation could’ve been prevented. The No Limit record label founder is adamant that’s X’s overdose is a clear indication that something has to be done in the entertainment industry to prevent an incident like this from repeating itself.

(L-R) Master P and DMX. Photo Paras Griffin/Getty Images/ Bryan Steffy/Getty Image

“DMX is an icon, and I just hate that we have to wait till something happens to one of these guys, or to one of us before everybody really starts saying how much they care, and they love,” the entrepreneur expressed. “I mean, we gotta figure out how to prevent that. … Drugs done killed a lot of our great ones and sent a lot of ’em to prison, and I’m praying for DMX and his family. And I hope that people start celebrating these icons while they’re alive. Imagine all the stuff we could’ve prevented for DMX, to help him.”

Master P went on to express that he believes the hip-hop industry should have a worker’s union similar to that of the National Basketball Players Association. After they’ve retired from the game, we’ve seen several athletes go on to become sports analysts and commentators on other shows. He added, “What happens when a guy fall off? After he done sold millions of millions of records — even a female — what happens? … Think about it. We need that.”

Master P maintains that change could start to happen with education. “My thing is with education, if we could invest into the generation and our culture’s education. We can prevent this. If you look at all the heroes and the stars that we’ve lost,” he continued.

The former rapper says he continues to pray for DMX, saying, “There will never be another DMX. He’s one of a kind.” He added, “I hope that we hold the people accountable, the people that own these big companies that’s getting paid off of his music to be able to say let’s prevent this from the next generation.”

DJ Funk Master Flex recently called out DMX’s “industry friends” who weren’t there for the “Who We Be” emcee during his struggle with addiction. The New York-based entertainer told TMZ, “People can find the picture … that they had with the person that’s going through a tragedy in 30 seconds, but you haven’t called that person in 10 years.” He added, “Let me see the picture of you when you went afterward to his house because you was so concerned. I never see that picture where they go to the house.”