Reports: DMX In Grave Condition Following Drug Overdose; Social Media Flooded with Prayers

Fans are fearing the worst after news began circulating early Saturday, April 3, that rapper DMX was in grave condition after a drug overdose.

Initial reports from TMZ state that the New York rapper was at his home Friday evening when the overdose occurred. Per the outlet’s sources, it is speculated that DMX also suffered a heart attack and is showing little brain activity.

DMZ has struggled with addiction for decades after being introduced to crack at the age of 14. (Photo: @DMX/Instagram)

He is believed to be in critical care at a White Plains, New York, hospital.

Across social media fans and the rapper’s industry peers flooded timelines with prayers and well-wishes for the 50-year-old to recover.

Shake back Big Bro. We made plans Maaaan We got shit to do!!! We laughed so hard about how far we've made it in life this night. I appreciate you so much for pulling up & and checking on a ni**a. So now I'm tellin you like you told me…This too shall pass… #PrayersUpForDMX pic.twitter.com/SmvyLv2gUQ — T.I. (@Tip) April 3, 2021

Producer and close friend Swizz Beatz posted a caption-less photo of a setting sun hours after the news began to circulate. Thousands of people left comments while still finding it hard to believe the news.

“Man I hope what I heard isn’t true about X 😢”

“Prayers Up For the DOG/GOAT DMX 💯😔”

“I Hope He Pulls Through. We Can’t Lose Anybody Else This Year 😔”

Please pray, send healing energy, whatever positive vibes you can for #DMX 🙏🏾🙏🏾🙏🏾 🖤🖤🖤 — Gabrielle Union (@itsgabrielleu) April 3, 2021

DMX been through a lot in he’s lifetime. I’m praying he pull through … let’s send a lot of LOVE & LIGHT energy he’s way 🙇🏾‍♂️🤲🏾✨🙏🏾 #DMX — THE LOVE KING (@Raheem_DeVaughn) April 3, 2021

Singer Tyrese also posted a message to social that reads in part:

“You have saved so many souls by putting the goodness of the Lord on their radar and he’s not done with you yet…… Stay strong king my heart is heavy today and I will be praying a REAL PRAYER for you to pull you UP and OUT of this place and rebuke the devil for ever for every trying to take you back into this place.”

In 2020, DMX detailed how his troubled life and a laced blunt led him to smoking crack for the first time at the age of 14.

“He passed the blunt around and… I hit the blunt,” he explained to Billboard. “I never felt like this before it f—ed me up. I later found out that he laced the blunt with crack. … Why would you do that to a child? He was like 30 and he knew I looked up to him. Why would you do that to someone who looks up to you?”

Since then the father of four has battled with addiction all the while being the frontman of the Ruff Ryders label, creating iconic records such as “X Gon Give It to You” and “What These B—–s Want,” and stints in both jail and rehab facilities.

The rapper’s last stint in rehab was in October 2019, just after being released from a one-year sentence for tax evasion.

At the time his team posted a message to fans on his Instagram, stating, “In his ongoing commitment to putting family and sobriety first, DMX has checked himself into a rehab facility. He apologizes for his cancelled shows and thanks his fans for their continued support.”

His most recent performance was a “Verzuz” battle against Snoop Dogg in July 2020.