‘Chile the Beard Changes Everythaaaang’: Kandi Burruss Shares a Video of Husband Todd Tucker Beardless and Fans are Left Stunned

Kandi Burruss had fans dying from laughter on April 5, after uploading an Instagram reel — a 15 second multi-clip video — of her husband Todd Tucker without his infamous beard. In the before-and-after clip, Tucker is seen showing off his braids as a computer-operated voice says the words, “This is how he looks normally.”

Another recording shows the father of three getting additional touch-ups to his hair as Burruss applies a filter that removes his entire beard. The same computer-operated voice then says, “Todd never needs to cut his beard,” as the Xscape singer hysterically laughs in the background and says, “I can’t even imagine.” Burruss jokingly mentioned in the caption that the beard helped the couple get to their seventh wedding anniversary and informed fans that Tucker didn’t shave his beard. She wrote, “🤣🤣🤣 The beard is what got us to 7yrs of marriage! 🤣🤣🤣 Don’t worry guys. It’s just a filter!”

Kandi Burruss shares an Instagram reel of her husband, Todd Tucker, without a beard by using a filter, which left fans in tears over the drastic look. Photo:@kandi/Instagram

Many followers couldn’t get over how significantly different Tucker looked without his facial hair. Some even humorously called out Burruss for showing the drastic change.

"Why you do my bruh like that!!!!!"

"I AM SCREAMINGGGGGG 😂."

“Chile the beard changes everythaaaang 😂😂😂.”

“You so wrong for that Kandi 😂😂”

“Not you playing your man like that 😩😭😭😭😭😭😭😭.”

Kandi Burruss and Todd Tucker celebrate their seventh wedding anniversary by sharing loving posts on their respective Instagram pages. Photo:@kandi/Instagram

Earlier this week, the couple celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary by expressing their love for each other on their respective Instagram accounts. Burruss shared a collage of photos with Tony Toni Tone’s 1993 chart-topping song “Anniversary.” She captioned the post, “I love you so much @todd167! Wow! 7 whole years!!!!!!! I’m blessed to be able to conquer the world with you, build a family with you, have fun with you, live out my dreams with you & so much more. I’m blessed to have my perfect match! Looking forward to loving you [forevermore]! 😘❤️”

On the other hand, Tucker uploaded four photos of the doting couple as he penned his love to his wife. The 47-year wrote, “7years ago so many people had a say but we showed them that their say didn’t matter! It was gods plan. And the lord makes no mistakes. @kandi your my Wife for Life! I want to live for you and Die by your side! May we spend forever ever together! Amen!”

The pair initially met on the set of “RHOA” in 2011 and got engaged about two years later. The couple officially tied the knot on April 4, 2014, in a “Coming to America” themed wedding in Atlanta. Since then, they have welcomed son Ace Wells Tucker, 5, and their daughter via surrogate, 1-year-old Blaze Tucker.