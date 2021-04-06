Russell Wilson Praises Sister for Becoming NCAA Champion with Stanford’s Women’s Basketball Team: ‘So Proud of You Anna’

March Madness ended in celebration for the Wilson family!

Anna Wilson, little sister to Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson, is ending her collegiate career on a high note after winning the NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship. The Stanford star helped her team beat the University of Arizona 54-53 Sunday night in San Antonio, earning the PAC-12 school its first championship since 1992.

On social media Russell gushed about his sister’s achievement, all the while praising her relentless pursuit of victory.

Anna Wilson helped lead her Stanford women’s basketball team to victory during Sunday’s NCAA Women’s Basketball Championship game. (Photos: @ciara/Instagram)

“Drive. Will. Passion. Energy. You’ve earned it all through hard work, leadership, prayer, & immeasurable Faith. I Love You Anna Wilson. I Love You Champ.”

Anna’s sister-in-law Ciara also praised the fifth-year guard — who finished with five points, four rebounds, three assists and played key defense in 31 minutes Sunday night — with multiple posts shared on social.

“So proud of you Anna @awilly03! Your determination & perseverance continuously motivates & inspires me & so many other girls around the world! May you continue to be The Great God called you to be! #3 #FinalFour #GirlPower”

College basketball fans that watched the athletes duke it out till the last shot — which flooded social media with celebratory comments, as well as those about winning running in the Wilson genes.

“❤️❤️❤️ Anna is a beast on that court go girl🔥🔥”

“Truly proud of her… she turned her obstacles into her motivation and God did the rest!! 🙏🏽👏🏽💪🏽🏀🎉♥️”

“Congratulations to your sister Anna. I guess it runs in the family.”

“Something in the genes in the Wilson family. Doesn’t happen by accident. Congrats.

A few people seemed to think they would be remiss if they did not use the opportunity to heckle Russell about the Seahawks winning another ring.

“Please follow in her footsteps and win a championship in Seattle this year”

Anna is not the only Stanford baller who saw a flood of support on social. Her teammate Cameron Brink was celebrated on social by Golden State Warriors’ star Stephen Curry.

Stephen Curry shouts out his godsister Cameron Brink for Stanford’s NCAA championship win. (Photo: @stephencurry30/Instagram)

“Fantastic game right to the last second! Congratulations! Well deserved.”