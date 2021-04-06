O That’s What We Supposed to Look At?: Draya Michele Flaunts Her Natural Hair, But Fans Get Distracted By This

Hot girl summer is arriving, and one of the ultimate hot girls, Draya Michele, is doing more than just serving up body goals, she’s also serving hair goals. Since it is almost summer, it is no surprise that the founder of Mint Swim has been popping out in more swimsuits.

On April 4, she uploaded a slow-motion video of her coming out of a pool and running her fingers through her hair as she turned. When she stopped turning, she began to walk to the opposite side of the pool, giving fans a good glimpse of her hair length. “I mean, look how long my hair has grown, 👀” she wrote in the caption.



Draya Michele. (Photo: @drayamichele/Instagram)

It’s clear fans enjoyed the photo since the former “Basketball Wives” star received over 119,000 likes of approval. One envious fan wrote, “This isn’t fair,” while another fan said, “It’s so beautiful 😍😍 your hair I mean.”

Other fans who decided to be blunt were not afraid to be honest about what they were really looking at in the video. “Are we suppose to ignore that a$$,” asked one admirer. Someone else sarcastically wrote, “O that’s what we supposed to look at? Lol 👀.”

The mother of two always has amazing swimsuits on and she easily caught the eye of a few of her admirers with what she wore in this Instagram clip. As she slowly came out of the water, she can be seen wearing a zebra print one-piece and large silver hoop earrings.

As far as her tresses, which seemed to be the farthest thing from anyone’s mind, Michele did not dish out any secrets of what her full hair care routine is. She recently shared a few tips on how she properly deep conditions her hair but hasn’t spilled the details on much else.

But one thing the 36-year-old has revealed is that when it comes to hair and makeup, she prefers to keep things on the simpler side. Last year she told Who What Wear, “Being that I come from Pennsylvania, I didn’t grow up knowing how to do cool makeup or amazing hair. Where I’m from, you’re beautiful based on how you style your baby hair. And the shiniest lip gloss you could buy is what made you beautiful.”

She continued, “So baby hair and lip gloss were as simple and as complex as it got. I learned from a young age that less is more. Sometimes makeup and overstyled hair can be a little too much for me, so I try to be as effortless as I can because that’s how I grew up.”