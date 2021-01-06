‘That Baby Gone Be Yelling Coming Out that Womb’: Fantasia Barrino Announces She’s Having a Baby Girl

Fantasia Barrino shared on Jan. 5 that she is expecting a baby girl as the singer uploaded an image of an impromptu gender reveal. The “Truth Is” singer also revealed the baby’s name, Keziah London Taylor, on her Instagram Story.

Barrino, who announced her pregnancy in November, wrote “It’s A Girl” as her caption for the snapshot of translucent blocks spelling the word baby, a pic she complemented with a superimposed image of a Black cartoon infant. This revelation came hours after the 36-year-old and her husband Kendall Taylor held a virtual reveal on their show “Taylor Talks” that aired on their Patreon channel. Patreon is a membership platform that allows fans to pay creators for special content that is hosted on other platforms like YouTube, podcast apps, or Instagram.

Fantasia Barrino. (Photo: @tasiasworld/Instagram)

Droves of fans couldn’t contain their excitement about the singer’s recent news.

“Congratulations so happy for you and your husband love and blessings to you.”

“🗣🗣 That baby gone be YELLING coming out that womb‼️‼️😂😂😂😂”

“Congratulations!!!! Enjoy your little Diva of Joy👣💘💘💘👣”

“We love to see healthy, happy Black couples have babies😍”

One follower referenced Barrino’s 2006 hit song “When I See U” to express their joy. “I love it , I love it *In my Fantasia singing voice*”

Fantasia Barrino announces she’s having a girl. @tasiasworld/Instagram

Among the congratulatory responses were remarks on Barrino’s resilience through the difficult times she faced in the past. One wrote that the songstress deserves the life she is currently living.

“I’m so happy for herrrrr♥️♥️ she getting everything she deserves and I’m here for it!” Another acknowledged the expectant mother’s struggles. “Lawd Fantasia has been through a lot.”

An Instagram user declared that Barrino has had the best “comeback.” “She’s had one of the greatest comebacks ever! Congratulations”

Last month Barrino and her husband opened up about their fertility issues during an interview with Tamron Hall. The couple, who were weighing their options, such as in vitro fertilization, disclosed that it was a “three-year” process.

“At first, we thought we were going to have to do different things. Everybody was suggesting IVF because it wasn’t happening. This is a three-year journey we’ve been on.”

Barrino’s husband Taylor revealed after putting their faith in God and letting nature take its course, they received the news that they were having a baby.

“I strictly heard God tell me that He was gonna make this happen. I remember sittin’ in that office, and the doctor and my wife were going through all these scenarios. I remember saying ‘I just don’t feel like that’s our way. I’m telling you it’s gonna happen naturally,’ and I stood on that.”