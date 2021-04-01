T.I. Posts Hilarious Photo with Daughter Heiress and Fans Can’t Help But Laugh At Her Facial Expression: ‘Someone Caught Her By Surprise’

Hip-hop artist J. Cole once said, “We ain’t picture perfect but we worth the picture still,” in his 2013 hit single “Crooked Smile.” And it looks like that lyric would have been the perfect caption for T.I.’s hilarious photo that he posted of him and his daughter Heiress D. Harris on March 27.

The Instagram photo shows the “Live Your Life” rapper squinting his eyes while holding a puppy named Ms. Foxy, and next to him sits Heiress glaring straight into the camera lens with wide eyes. In most pictures of Heiress, it’s clear that she is aware of being in front of the camera, but it looks like she had no time to get ready for this particular photo.

T.I. and his daughter Heiress D. Harris (Photo: @troubleman31/Instagram)

“🎭The Faces of Family Game Night 🎭Starring Me & @heiressdharris Introducing Ms. Foxy 🦊📸: @phase_4,” T.I. wrote in the caption.

Trying to decipher what is going on in the photo, one fan wrote, “Someone caught her by surprise.” However, someone else interpreted the snapshot differently. “Daddy is tired, she would like to play Monopoly again for the Fourth time straight lol 😂,” wrote that particular social media user.

Other fans were wishing Heiress a happy belated birthday, which she just celebrated on March 26, including with a party over the weekend. To bring in her special day, she not only got her hair straightened, she also had an entire photo shoot. For her princess-themed shoot, she wore a Cinderella blue-colored dress. She had two more outfit changes. For one of them, she wore a pink embellished dress, and, for the third outfit, she wore a multi-colored tutu and a pink top.

Heiress D. Harris poses during her birthday photo shoot (Photo: @majorgirl/Instagram)

But her photo shoot is not the only reason Heiress went viral in the past week. She stole the hearts of fans just three days ago after her mom, Tiny Harris, shared a video of her singing “Rock A Bye Baby” to her 3-month-old niece, Hunter Zoelle James. Fans went crazy over the video and commented about Heiress stepping effortlessly into her role as a new Auntie. One person said, “She’s going to be a super cool, protective Auntie 😍😍😍,” and another wrote, “Yo @heiressdharris is serious about her duties and even more serious about her singing. 😢”