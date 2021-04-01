‘Kids Will Call You Out In a Second’: Tamera Mowry Shares a Video of Her Daughter Ariah Housley Asking About Her Weave

Tamera Mowry‘s Instagram Story with her 5-year-old daughter Ariah Housley discussing the actress’ new weave caused a frenzy in the comments section on March 30. In the recording, Ariah is seen touching and looking at her mother’s hair installation while asking, “Is this a wig?”

The “Strong Medicine” star — who did the big chop on her hair seven years ago and then wore numerous protective styles to prevent damage — replied it wasn’t a wig, but instead a weave. She said, “No, it’s a weave.” Mowry’s daughter, intrigued by the information, asked, “What’s a weave?”

Tamera Mowry’s daughter Ariah Housley is taught the difference between wigs and weaves in new video. Photo:@tameramowrytwo/Instagram Story Screenshot

The “Sister, Sister” star explained the process of installing hair extensions by telling the 5-year-old, “it’s when you sew on hair to your hair.” Ariah then asked her mother how a person would remove a weave. Mowry told her, “you just unsew it.” Many fans told jokes about Ariah’s ability to question Mowry’s new hairstyle

“Kids be asking a million questions 😩😩😩 if you answer one getting ready for the book lmfao.”

“Kids will call you out in a second! 🤦🏻‍♀️ 😂 … gotta love them tho 💕.”

“Aww she’s so amazed, she said “this is not a wig? 😍.”

“Kids are the real inspector gadgets. They know when something fake’ 😂.”

“Now she bout to tell everybody her mama got a weave. 🤣😂😂.”

Tamera Mowry and Ariah Housley Photo:@tameramowry/Instagram

While many people commented on the educational aspect of Mowry’s video, others mentioned how much the 42-year-old’s daughter has grown. One wrote, “Didn’t she have this baby like yesterday?” An Instagram user asked who the child in the recording was. “Wait who is this? She just had this baby!! 😩😩😩 why are they growing so fast.”

Mowry gave birth to Ariah on July 1, 2015. Her husband, Adam Housley, a former FOX News reporter, announced the news on his official Twitter page by saying that Ariah looked like their eldest child, Aden Housley, born in 2012. “We are so blessed and excited right now. Ariah Talea Housley was born at 2:54…she looks so much like Aden.” Since then, the “Twitches” actress has shared countless photos and videos of her family on social media, including her 5-year-old daughter. Mowry recently penned a touching note to her “mini me” in honor of International Women’s Day.

She wrote, “May she grow up knowing she is loved. To always speak her truth, but most importantly, LIVE it! To be kind-hearted, not just nice – there is a difference you know. My loving, compassionate Ariah. I know you will fight the good fight. TO be #kind doesn’t mean to not be strong, to be strong doesn’t mean you lack #kindness. You can possess both. You are momma’s joy. #HappyInternationalWomensDay 💕 “Here’s to strong women. May we know them. May we be them. May we raise them.” #myminime.”