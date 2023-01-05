‘She’s Forcing Fake Happiness’: Tia Mowry Fans Concerned After She Posts ‘Happy’ Drinking Video as Divorce Pends

Tia Mowry is adapting to life as a single mom after sharing 22 years with her soon-to-be ex-husband, Cory Hardrict. Both actors announced their plans to divorce on Instagram last October, citing irreconcilable differences. However, they spent the holidays together with their two children, son Cree and daughter Cairo. After kiddie festivities, mother dearest made time for some adult fun with her brother, Tahj Mowry.

On Tuesday, Jan. 3, Mowry shared an Instagram video of her night out with friends and family. Tahj made several appearances in the short clip which she used to keep track of how many drinks she had. “Hi, my name is Tia Dashon Mowry, and this is drink No. 1,” she began while sipping from a glass. For drinks two through four, she was dressed and eating salad at restaurant.

After Mowry sipped her fifth drink, Tahj titled his head towards the camera and said, “Help me.”

Fans are concerned Tia Mowry is faking her happiness following her announcement she is divorcing her husband, Cory Hardrict. (Photo: @tiamowry/Instagram)

The next scene finds the “Family Reunion” stars at another venue. “My name is Tia Dashon Mowry. I missed shot number 6. This is drink No. ,” she yelled, while Tahj whispered, “Help me” twice.

At one point, the “Sister, Sister” star broke out into a dance routine at the table while her younger brother looked away in embarrassment. A voice from out of the camera’s view said, “So embarrassing.”

Mowry continued in the caption, “Tia’s not home anymore it’s just Dashon now LOL.”

Fans in the comments were in tears watching the mother of two mildly inebriated while safely with her sibling. Some brought up her character Melanie Barnett on “The Game,” and others mentioned how happy she appears as a single woman. Yet, a few more expressed concern that she was faking the happiness her twin sister previously described.

“A few drinks in and it’s ‘dancing and emphasizing.'”

“Literally making your brother question his decision to be seen with you.”

“Somebody said by drink #5 your name turned to Tina.”

“Concerned Citizen here!”

“Hopefully she cried about it already and now she is having fun being single. Check on your “happy” friends.”

“Tia should probably take a break. I love her, and she gave me a lot of ideas when it came to cooking for my daughter, but it seems like she’s forcing fake happiness.”

Mowry shared the shocking news about filing for divorce on Instagram on Oct. 4. Since then, the 44-year-old has shared daily photos and video reels of her fashionable outfits, cooking recipes, and dance trends. Tahj and her twin, Tamera Mowry-Housley, occasionally join in for the fun. All the while, she’s had the full support of her sister who is also a wife and mother of two, as previously reported.

“I told her, I said, ‘Tia, I’m looking on your Instagram, this is the happiest you’ve been in a long time,” Tamera told ET Online last November. She told Tia, “You are glowing! You look different, but In a very positive way!’”

“The Real” alum went on to compliment her sister’s energetic and relatable presence on social media.

“I think it’s because — no, I know it’s because she is living her authentic, true self,” she said. “And I think that is what everyone should do. And it’s not easy! That’s the thing, it’s scary.”