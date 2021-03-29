‘Yeah That’s Not Me’: Trina and Tamar Braxton Respond to Viral Dance TikTok Clip that Includes a Trina Look-Alike

Tamar Braxton commented on a viral dance TikTok video on March 27, which featured a Trina Braxton look-alike. Trina later denied being the individual in the recording by responding to an Instagram fan page account.

In the clip, the dancer named Samaria Stewart, alongside her male crew members, participates in Cardi B’s “Up” challenge — a challenge where dancers copy the rapper’s choreography during the chorus in the video.

Tamar Braxton uploaded a viral dance video of a Trina look-alike dancing to Cardi B. Photo:@tamarbraxton/Instagram

Tamar shared the recording by jokingly suggesting her sister developed an alter ego named Trina Jackson. Jackson is their mother Evelyn Braxton’s maiden name. The “Love & War” singer said while tagging Trina’s fan page, which posted the 31-second clip, “WAIT!!! This is Trina Jackson cause it’s FOR SURE ain’t @trinabraxton SNAPPING like this‼️‼️ #ATE🥰…see what happens when u get off wetv🤷🏽‍♀️😂😩🍀 #stayunderconstruction 🤪😜😜 )ion think it’s Trina…. for real)🤩😒.”

After continuously being tagged in the “Under Construction” host’s upload, Stewart, the dancer in the video, thanked the mother of one for sharing the clip. “Thank you for posting us, Tamar 😭❤️ I love you.”

Trina replied in the same fan page’s comments section on March 28 and said that the woman in the video wasn’t her. The “Braxton Family Values” star wrote, “Yeah- that’s not me, but she did that though!”

The viral video — which has been viewed over a million times on both social media platforms — was initially uploaded on TikTok on March 17 and days later on Stewart’s page. She captioned the upload, “All of us after them shots kicked in 🥃 Lmaooo we were so hyper doing this, clearly, our favorite challenge 🤟🏾⬆️ These my n–s though lmao.”

Many fans couldn’t get over the uncanny resemblance and even mentioned how possible it was to confuse the two women simply by glancing.

Trina Braxton denies being the woman in the dance video underneath her fan page’s comments section. Photo:@trinabraxton/Instagram Screenshot

“Omg I was like damn Trina! Hahaha she looks just like you in this video tho!😂😂.”

“Wow 🤩 I really thought this was you. I was screaming go trinaaaaaaaaaa! 🙌.”

“Not people in the comments REALLY thinking that’s Trina 😩😩🤣🤣🤦🏽‍♀️🤦🏽‍♀️ YALL…”

“Guys it’s not Trina but I thought it was at first too😂.”

In the past, Trina, alongside her sisters Tamar and Towanda Braxton, worked as background dancers and singers for Toni on numerous occasions. Since then, Trina has ventured into other endeavors. She was a co-host on TV One’s “Sister Circle” until its cancellation last year and is still a part of “BFV,” a reality show with her family, excluding her youngest sister Tamar, who left the series last year following her purported suicide attempt.