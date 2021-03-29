Marsai Martin Reveals Her Rules for Creating Projects: ‘I Don’t Do No Black Pain’

At only 16 years old, actress and executive producer Marsai Martin has already cemented her position in Hollywood history.

Last year, the “black-ish” star won the honor of being Hollywood’s youngest executive producer to work on a major production, according to the Guinness World Record’s official website. The award was a result of her work in her breakout film “Little.”

SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA – MARCH 13: In this image released on March 13, Marsai Martin speaks onstage during Nickelodeon’s Kids’ Choice Awards at Barker Hangar on March 13, 2021 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Rich Fury/KCA2021/Getty Images for Nickelodeon)

While talking to the Hollywood Reporter, the actress revealed her secret behind her creative process. “I have a couple of rules when you come into my office,” she told the media outlet. “When you come into my office, don’t give me this — I don’t do no Black pain. If it’s Black pain, I don’t go for it, because there’s so many films and projects about that, so that’s not who I am. I want to make sure that it is diverse and real in its own way. I know a lot of people don’t like the word ‘authentic,’ but I just love real stories that people can resonate with, even when it doesn’t resonate with you personally, but you know a friend who’s dealt with that or families.”

She continued, “And I love a good plot twist because it gets me every time, just something that is real and something that you can grow up watching, tell your kids’ kids about it and just having those moments because I mean, I love old-school stuff. I’m an old soul, so I grew up watching the films that my grandma was watching. So, having something like that to where my kids’ kids can watch something and still love it is something that I want to do.”

Martin’s remarks come on the heels of two wins at the 2021 NACCP Image Awards. The actress won the trophy for Outstanding Performance by a Youth (series, special, television, or limited series) and Outstanding Supporting Actress in a comedy series for her role in “black-ish.” As of late, the star is currently developing a comedy pilot for the Disney Channel titled “Saturdays.” The show’s premise focuses on a teenage girl battling sickle-cell anemia and who also happens to be a competitive roller skater. “Saturdays” will be presented by Martin’s Genius Entertainment company. Writer-executive producer Norman Vance Jr. wrote the pilot, and “Drumline” director Charles Stone III will direct the show.