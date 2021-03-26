‘This Is Called Growth’: Wendy Williams Apologizes to Evelyn Lozada for Seven-Year-Old ‘Cash Register’ Gibe

Wendy Williams and Evelyn Lozada have put their nearly seven-year feud to rest.

During a recent episode of “The Wendy Williams” show, the daytime television talk show host apologized to the “Basketball Wives” star for her “cash register” remarks she made back in 2014.

L-R: Wendy Williams and Evelyn Lozada. Photo: @wendyshow/Instagram @evelynlozada/Instagram

For those unfamiliar with the pair’s longstanding dispute, Williams caught flak several years ago following her “Hot Topics” segment after stating, “I want to congratulate Evelyn Lozada. Evelyn gave birth to a cash register.” She added, “I mean a baby boy — with her fiancé, the $142 million Carl Crawford. I didn’t need to make that cash register joke, but you see why it would be said.”

Williams continued with the “cash register” comment for several minutes, saying, “And by the way, Evelyn, very smart to name the boy Carl Lee Crawford Jr. just to make ol’ cash register over here feel well. Here’s what I’m thinking, Ev. You should become involved in a lot of charity work and talk to your man about opening you up another Dulcé [Lozada’s former shoe store]. Except Dulcé Beverly Hills, not Dulcé Miami.”

Now it seems like those comments are water under the bridge following Evelyn’s recent appearance on the show. After explaining why Evelyn didn’t come on the show sooner, Wendy immediately told the reality star that she “wanted to apologize” and that her comments were just a part of the show’s segment.

“When I was doing the story, I was just Wendy, I said ‘Hmm, a walking cash register, cha-ching,’ something like that. And so your feelings were hurt by that,” she told the reality star. Wendy informed the audience that Evelyn did respond to Wendy’s comment when she revealed on Twitter that the host’s then-husband, Kevin Hunter, was purchasing shoes from her boutique for another woman.

Evelyn clarified the statement, saying Kevin would have an assistant make the purchases for him. Still, she knew the items were not being purchased for Wendy but for another woman. In an attempt to divert the segment away from Kevin and his infidelities, Wendy wrapped it up, saying, “Anyway, we’ve made up, and I’m glad for that,” to which Evelyn responded, “I’m glad too.”

She continued, “I think in all honesty and full transparency, it really did hit me like a ton of bricks. I just had a baby. It took me 21 years to have this child. Then I had a boy. So, at the time, we were in Arizona, and my family was in town. So, it not only hurt me, but my family also was like ‘what the hell.'”

Evelyn accepted Wendy’s apology and took accountability for how she responded, knowing that Wendy was also a mother. Wendy jokingly replied, “It’s OK, he was in school. He wasn’t watching.”

Fans in the YouTube comments applauded both women for making amends, including one user who wrote, “This is called GROWTH.” Another wrote, “This interview went so smooth I had to watch again 😍 Wendy really not a hater she just does her job❤️.”

Check out the clip down below.