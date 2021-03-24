‘It Sure Takes a Village’: Evelyn Lozada Reunites with Ex Carl Crawford to Celebrate Their Son Carl Leo Crawford’s Birthday

Evelyn Lozada and her ex-fiancée, former MLB player Carl Crawford reunited on March 22 for their son Carl Leo Crawford‘s seventh birthday party. The event with a Fortnite online video game theme included arts and crafts and a piñata hitting session. Crawford, who was born on March 22, was seen hitting the piñata — in the shape of a cake— in an Instagram boomerang.

Lozada captioned the post, I am the proudest mom in the world!! I am so blessed that I got you as my son @therealcarlleocrawford🙏🏽♥️ Happy 7th Birthday to you. Thank you to my family & friends who stopped by to help celebrate Leo’s BD! It sure takes a village ♥️.”

Evelyn Lozada and ex-fiancé Carl Crawford reunite to celebrate their son’s birthday. Photo:@evelynlozada/Instagram

The reality star’s ex initially posted the photo of the three celebrating Crawford’s special day hours before. He wrote, “I wanna wish a Happy 7th birthday to my lil stud @therealcarlleocrawford 🥳🎉🎊.” The former couple got engaged in 2013 and ended things four years later in 2017. Since then, the two have been working on being co-parents to their son.

Many people, including Lozada’s “Basketball Wives” co-stars and fans, sent their well-wishes to the star’s youngest child.

“Happy birthday Leo!! Gucci down to the socks ❤️,” Jennifer Williams wrote.

“Happy birthday Leo 🎁,” wrote Malaysia Pargo.

“Happy Birthday Leo 🎉🎉🎉🎉,” wrote Kristen Scott.

Carl Leo Crawford Photo:@evelynlozada/Instagram

“Happy birthday Leo…look at That baseball swing right there!👏.”

“Happy birthday! Love the party theme!”

As some wished the 7-year-old a happy birthday, several people mentioned that Crawford is growing up really fast. One wrote, “He’s getting so big ❤️❤️.” Another asked where the time went. “Happiest birthday to you Leo . 7 already? Where has the time gone by.”

An Instagram user warned Lozada about the future girls who would potentially chase him when he gets older. “Wow, 7 already time is flying, but Evelyn Lozada watch out now he’s handsome the little girls are at him 🎂🎉🎉🎁🎊💴🍰.”

Last year, Lozada showed how much Crawford has grown after sharing a photo of her son in what appears to be his school uniform as he attended his first day of first grade. The “BBW” star captioned the post, FIRST GRADE!!! @therealcarlleocrawford You are unique, smart, talented, worth it, special, valued, amazing & loved! YOU MATTER! We Love You so much!”