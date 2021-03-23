Jamie Foxx Confirmed to Play Legendary Boxer Mike Tyson In an ‘Authorized’ Limited Series, Social Media Reacts: ‘He Gonna Eat it Up’

A project that covers the life of boxing great Mike Tyson is changing direction — from that of a movie to a limited series. Actor Jamie Foxx will portray Tyson in the upcoming series, the Hollywood Reporter recently announced.

The project had initially been in the works to be presented as a movie. On Monday, March 22, The Hollywood Reporter revealed that an “authorized” limited series now was being shopped to various streaming platforms.

L-R: Jamie Foxx and Mike Tyson. (Photo by Leon Bennett/WireImage. Joe Scarnici/Getty Images for Triller)

The project will “span the life” of the former professional athlete with Hollywood veteran director Martin Scorsese as the executive producer.

In a statement released to the publication, Tyson expressed that he had been looking to tell his story for “quite some time.” He added, “With the recent launch of Legends Only League and the excitement from fans following my return to the ring, now feels like the perfect moment. I look forward to collaborating with Martin, Antoine, Jamie, and the entire creative team to bring audiences a series that not only captures my professional and personal journey but also inspires and entertains.”

The news comes after Hulu announced its own Tyson limited series “Iron Mike” in February. However, the former boxer blasted the streaming platform, calling it a “tone-deaf cult misappropriation of my life story.” He added, “To make this announcement during Black History Month only confirms Hulu’s concern for dollars over respect for Black story rights. Hollywood needs to be more sensitive to Black experiences, especially after all that has transpired in 2020.”

During an interview last summer, Foxx revealed that he was eager to be a part of the project to show viewers Tyson’s evolution through the years. “I saw him at the height of his career, and then when things got bad, when things got bumpy, I also saw him as well, so what I’m excited about the movie is to show those moments of the different Mike,” Foxx told host Mark Birnbaum of the “Catching Up” series on Instagram Live.

Social media users appear to be excited about the news, and many took to their social media pages to express their thoughts on the information. One Twitter user wrote, “Jamie Foxx is going to do a 10/10 job on that Mike Tyson role. Guaranteed.”

Another user commented, “I just know he gonna eat it up and we gonna get tonnes of memes.”

There’s no word on when the project is set to release.