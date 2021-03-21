‘Wait?!? That Was the Best Part?’: Keyshia Cole Shocks Fans with What She Misses About Her Last Relationship

Keyshia Cole has shocked her fans after she revealed what the best part of her last relationship was.

On March 18, she wrote on her Instagram Story, “I wish I had a man, to rub my foot! That was the best part of my last relationship.” Later in the day, she uploaded a photo of herself getting a pedicure with the words “this will have to do,” written on it.

Keyshia Cole. (Photo: @keyshiacole/Instagram)

That same day she posted a quote on her page that reads, “How someone makes me ‘feel’ emotionally and mentally is way more important than what they can ‘do’ for me materialistically and physically. I’ll always choose love, affection, and emotional support over being showered with gifts. All I want is my energy reciprocated.”

Cole had one possible suitor that seemed ready to fulfill her needs. That person wrote, “bring them dogs over here bae.” Other fans were still dwelling on what Cole said in the first message. One person wrote, “Wait?!? That was the best part? 😂😂😂😂 the shade,” and another one said, “No wonder it ended if that was the best part.”

Keyshia Cole’s IG story post. @keyshiacole/Instagram

The last public relationship the “Shoulda Let You Go” singer had was with 25-year-old rapper Niko Khale. Together they have a 1-year-old son named Tobias Khale. She was married to NBA player Daniel Gibson, with whom she has an 11-year-old son. They were married in 2011 and she filed for divorce in 2017.

She was even talking a bit about one of her exes on Twitter earlier in the day on Thursday. She responded to a meme that asked what someone would reply to their ex if they texted them “I’m dating someone better than you.” Cole retweeted it and said she would respond “have fun b-tch.” Someone replied to the her message and said they would say “sorry for her” to their ex instead. Cole responded to the fan and said, “Lol! I would say that. But not all my ex’s are bad. It was 1 that was pretty decent 🙃.”

After one fan asked if she would go back to that “pretty decent” ex the 39-year-old said, “I would’ve maybe, later. But he’s taken now. 😂.”