‘‘You Spelled Terrible Wrong’: Porsha Williams Is Optimistic About Baby PJ’s Second Birthday

Time sure does fly! Porsha Williams‘ baby girl Pilar Jhena’ Mckinley will soon be a 2-year-old, and her mommy appears to be hopeful about her next stage in life.

On Friday, March 19, the “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star uploaded an adorable video of little PJ rocking an adorable white “Baby Shark” hoodie and pink bottoms. Porsha styled the precious one’s hair in a cute curly ’fro and topped it off with a teal bow.

Pilar Jhena’ Mckinley. @porsha4real/Instagram

When a child turns 2, it’s said to mark the start of one of the most unpredictable stages of the toddler’s life. More important, it’s the developmental phase experienced by young children that’s often marked by tantrums, defiant behavior, and lots of frustration.

However, the reality star doesn’t appear to be moved by the warnings. Porsha captioned the sweet photo, “Almost my baby’s birthdayyyyyy Terrific 2’s here we come 🤣March 22 @pilarjhena Baby Shark fan. The post garnered over 47,800 likes from fans gushing over the little one and her attire, including one fan who commented, “One thing bout Princess P J she gonna have them edges laid OKURRR ❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

Others jokingly teased Porsha about calling “terrific” 2s. One user wrote, “Good luck!” She added, “Mine has started her terrible two since last month and will be two only in July 😮😅🤦🏾‍♀️.”

Another fan commented, “She’s beautiful! 😍Terrific two’s 😂 I love it. Mine just threw her sippy cup at me.”

“You spelled terrible wrong lol,” a third quipped. A fourth noted, “Yes TERRIFIC TWOS. Speak it into existence Porsha cuz my babies was anything but terrific 😂😂.”

One fan even shared her birthday plans with the reality star, revealing that she also has a daughter who’s an Aries. “We’re doing a baby shark theme for our daughters 2nd birthday party which is April 2d,” she explained. “These little Aries girls are so much fun but damn they stubborn as hell 🥴.” Another wrote, “That’s my son Birthday Lord help @porsha4real they have way too much personality and attitude. Happy almost Birthday @pilarjhena.”

Porsha shares baby PJ with her ex-fiancé Dennis McKinley. The pair had a rocky relationship since dating in 2017, and despite a proposal, they called it quits in 2019 after Dennis allegedly cheated on the “Dish Nation” co-host.