‘With the Bonnet and Everything’: Monica Refuses to Share Her Food and Fans Don’t Blame Her

Monica has a message for her friends, family, and fans: Don’t try to come between her and her crawfish, and don’t expect her to share.

One thing about Monica is she’s always going to keep it real. (Photo: @monicadenise/Instagram)

The 40-year-old “Still Standing” singer declared her love for the crustaceans in a funny TikTok video. In the post, Monica rocks a bonnet and plaid bathrobe as she chows down on a huge pan of crawfish, corn, and potatoes while mouthing along to social media star Supa Cent’s voiceover about how unwilling she is to share the dish with any and everyone.

“We ain’t sharing crawfish baby🦞 in @supa_cent voice (literally) LMAO …. I learned from the best to eat em,” she captioned the video, which received more than 187,700 likes on Instagram.

The audio originator Supa Cent got a kick out of the post and left a slew of laughing-crying emojis in the comments, and Monica replied to a fan’s question about whose hand was being playfully slapped in the post, revealing it was her baby girl Laiyah’s, but only after the 7-year-old had already enjoyed some of the seafood herself.

Fans were all about seeing Monica looking content and comfortable at home with her feast while acting out the hilariously passionate voiceover.

“😂😂😂 nailed it lmfaooo”

“On God sis 😂…not sharing seafood periodt 🙅🏽‍♀️👎🏽”

“The accuracy you the Goat of reenacting your friend 😂😂”

“😂😂 with the bonnet and everything”

“Monica!!!! 🤣🤣🤣 I’m hollering!”

The resemblance between Monica and her 13-year-old son Romelo jumped out at viewers as well, who called the younger of her two boys her “twin.”

“Romello is his mom’s twin. Wow”

“I knew Romelo looked like you auntie, but ROMELO LOOK JUST LIKE YOU”

“Omg- it’s Melo 1.0”

Monica isn’t sharing. @monicadenise/Instagram

In addition to Romelo and Laiyah, Monica also has a 15-year-old son, Rodney Ramone Hill III.