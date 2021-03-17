Kevin Hart’s Affectionate Daddy-Daughter Post Goes Left When Fans Troll Him About His Height: ‘How Can You Call Her Little When She’s Taller Than You?’

Funny man Kevin Hart is the proud father of four children — daughters Heaven and Kaori, and sons Hendrix and Kenzo — who he is often seen sharing moments with on social media in between posts of the 101 projects that keep him busy and well paid.

His latest touching social media share is a photo of the “Night School” actor and 16-year-old Heaven posted on the teen’s birthday, March 14. Kevin captioned the flick “Me & my twin….Daddy’s little girl forever!!!!! My best friend forever #Harts”

Kevin Hart and his older daughter Heaven. (Photo: @kevinhart4real/Instagram)

While some fans commented on the post with heart emojis or with “she’s so beautiful” and “Heaven is the cutest,” others could not help but to troll Kevin for his height. By now the 41-year-old has heard every joke there is about stature, but that never stops fans or his industry peers from trolling him for coming in at 5’4.”

“How she taller than you 😂😂” wrote one individual.

“Or you mean girl’s little daddy lol jk😂,” joked another.

“How can you call her little when she’s taller than you?” wrote comedian and “The Daily Show” host Trevor Noah.

And the list goes on and on of the stand-up comedian’s fans taking aim at him. But while Kevin may be a doting father who also uses his life and family as the source of his stand-up material, not every joke sits well with his fans.

Kevin Hart’s wife Eniko and children rocked matching pajamas in support of his “Zero F—s Given” comedy special. (Photo: @kevinhart4real)

In his “Zero F—s Given” special he joked that Heaven is going through a phase of having several male crushes. He jokingly said that he was concerned about the phase that resembled “ho activity.” While laughs were heard and seen in the Netflix special, that was anything but the case when Kevin found himself defending the joke on the social media app Clubhouse.

“I called three former hoes that I know and asked them, ‘Is this hoe-like activity?’ We had a conversation about it. A good back and forth,” he explained.

Still the conversation that began on social about the joke being inappropriate was quickly spun into Kevin finding a way to disparage Black women. A narrative he referred to as “false” in a deleted Instagram video.

“It’s a false narrative that’s being created. If you were in the Clubhouse and part of the conversation this wasn’t about Black women, it wasn’t about me goin’ against Black, stop,” he explained.

People remained divided on the joke and Kevin’s response, but at least one person offered the comedian a word of advice.

“Stop defending your jokes say f–k these people and stand on the title of your special”