‘You Don’t Have to Get Snatched to be Attached’: Kandi Burruss Has a Body Positivity Message for Her Female Fans

Reality stars like former “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” cast member K.Michelle have admitted to getting surgical enhancements. The conversation on surgeries is popular on social media, primarily for IG models.

“Real Housewives of Atlanta” reality diva Kandi Burruss decided to give her thoughts on going under the knife after a discussion with her good friend and makeup artist Tae Rene over the weekend.

“Word for today! You don’t have to get snatched to get attached! 🤣😂🤣 @todd167 & @taetv,” Burruss captioned the video.

The mother of three explained how she and Rene are always talking about getting some work done to their breasts, thighs, waist, etc.

Burruss continued by saying how Rene is always talking about a particular unidentified woman whose body is “goals,” but she isn’t “snatched up,” meaning the woman isn’t in a relationship.

“I looked at Tae, and I said, ‘well b–, you got snatched up, and you weren’t even snatched,'” Burruss claimed she told her friend.

The two ladies laughed about the comment when the television personality said she was wifed by her husband Todd Tucker without being snatched either.

“The point of this conversation is, ladies; we got to stop thinking we have to be snatched to get snatched up,” Burruss said. “It’s a lot of single snatched b– around here,” she added.

Rene agreed with her, saying, “That’s the truth because they come to get their makeup done all the time.” Both ladies said they would like their bodies to look a certain way but noted that a woman doesn’t have to look like an IG model to find love.

Burruss’ husband was in the room and chimed in while Burruss was talking. “You don’t have to be snatched to get attached,” he said.

“Who’s dropping lyrics in the back? Bars,” Burruss said as she and Rene applauded Tucker for his comment.

“If you want to get snatched for you, that is quite all right. Because we all want to, and that’s OK. That’s fine. Do it for yourself, nobody else,” Burruss concluded.

Fans in the comments section agreed with the trio’s message and shared their thoughts on the topic.

“Very true. Men like real women.”

“Sometimes you gotta remind folks looks aren’t always the factor! Be snatched for you and not to impress someone else,” a fan commented.

“This is the absolute truth! ❤️❤️❤️.”

“Get snatched for you, not just to get a boo 😂.”

“Thissa word🔥🔥🔥 come through with the bars Todd 😂.”

Well, it looks as though fans agree with Burruss, Tucker, and Rene.

Burruss has been working on her body, as shown in her seductive photos on Instagram, which showcases her toned physique. This is due to her dedication to working out even during the height of the social distancing period last year.

However, it’s evident that her husband Tucker married her for more than just her looks, because “you don’t have to be snatched to get attached.”