‘Proof Locs Are Versatile’: Chloe Bailey Debuts New Hairstyle, and Fans Love It

Chloe Bailey gained plenty of attention during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards.

On Sunday, March 14, the day of the special event, Bailey uploaded a few photos to show off her look to her fans. She wore a gold-and-black Louis Vuitton dress that had a thigh-high slit in it. Paired with that, she wore black latex thigh-high boots and long black sheer gloves.

Chloe Bailey’s Grammy look. (Photo: @chloebailey/Instagram)

But it wasn’t her outfit that fans’ eyes were gazing at, it was her hairstyle. The unique look seemingly had her locs braided back with a large kinky-curly ponytail added to the back.

Commenting on the beautiful hairdo, one fan said that the look was “Proof Locs are versatile.” She even became an inspiration for another fan who has locs as well. That person wrote, “Okay i need to see how she did her hair like this so I can do my locs like this. Lemme show my stylist.”

Bailey seemed to love her look too. She uploaded a video to her Instagram Story the same day with a beaming smile and said, “I’m obsessed with my hair and my dress and my gloves,” before letting out a loud shriek.

She also made a TikTok video in her Grammy outfit and was singing along to Yung Baby Tate’s song “I Am.” “Mood af,” she wrote as the caption.

Chloe and her younger sister Halle Bailey were nominated for three categories, “Best Traditional R&B Performance,” “Best R&B song,” and “Best Progressive R&B Album.” Unfortunately, they did not win any awards and were beat by Ledisi for “Anything for You”; Robert Glasper featuring H.E.R., Meshell Ndegeocello and Gabriella Wilson for “Better Than I Imagined”; and Thundercat for “It Is What It Is” in those respective categories.

Even though they did not win, Chloe still seemed very grateful for the successful year they have had so far. In her caption she said, “got dressed up for grammy’s this year 🥺🥰🥳🖤 even though we didn’t win tonight, i still feel like a winner. God is sooooo so good, i’m so proud of you halle and i’m so grateful to be on this journey together. onward x upward! thank you all for your endless love and support xox ❤️❤️🥳”