Master P Says He Aspires to be Remembered Like Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr., Talks About ‘Owning’ an HBCU

Rapper-turned-business-mogul Percy “Master P” Miller says his business acumen is about more than creating financial security for his family, but instead is about the Black community.

From the early days of launching No Limit Records, entering the world of film, to his now-successful line of chips, Rap Snacks, Master P has paved a path for success and shared his wealth of knowledge along the way.

Rapper-turned-business-mogul Master P explained to Shannon Sharpe why he wants to go down in the history books alongside Muhammad Ali and Martin Luther King Jr. (Photo: “Club Shay Shay”/YouTube)

“Nobody has educated us, so I wanted to be that person,” explained the mogul to NFL great Shannon Sharpe on the “Club Shay Shay” podcast. “I want to be the Muhammad Ali of business, I want to be the Martin Luther King [Jr.] of business to lead us to that mountaintop,” he continued.

The Louisiana native, who grew up in the Calliope Projects, has a true rags-to-riches life story. Still, his desire to build generational wealth and see not only his family thrive but also the community has fueled his decision-making.

“I put my trust and faith in God, and I know that it’s not just about me. I know whatever it is, for me to get to my destination some of those doors need to close, that’s not the right door for me and it’s a bigger door always opening up. And I want to take other people with me,” he explained to Sharpe.

Fans who support Master P’s endeavors believe that his intentions to go down with the likes of Ali are not far-fetched.

“Master P is a legend no doubt about it 💯”

“Give that man his respect!”

“One of the realest to ever do it”

“Master P is on a different level of business sense the whole music industry took notes on Master P and some 🐐”

But it’s not all about money and running a successful businesses for Master P. The mogul recently expressed his interest in owning an HBCU to help future generations of Black men and women achieve a quality education.

“So, y’all know I always wanted to own an NBA team, but now I want to own an HBCU. It’s so important that we educate the culture. This message is all about educating our people,” he said during a clip posted to his Instagram page, without clarifying how he would come to “own” a nonprofit institution of higher education, as all HBCUs are.

His ill-defined intentions nonetheless were met with support and praise online.

“This man here👏👏👏👏👏”

“That’s why I love, Percy Miller!!❤️👏🏾👏🏾👏🏾”

“this is why you’re the 🐐 G.O.A.T!!!! This is so IMPACTFUL and amazing! It’s all about LEGACY!!!”