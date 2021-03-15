‘Can’t Nobody Break This Bond’: Evelyn Lozada Pays Jennifer Williams a Comment on New Pic and Fans Gush Over Their Repaired Friendship

The pandemic brings families and friends closer than ever, and the cast of “Basketball Wives” is no exception. It seems as though “BBW” frenemies Jennifer Williams and Evelyn Lozada are back on good terms after Lozada commented on Williams’ selfie she posted on Sunday, March 14.

Williams rocked a simple blue jean jacket, black tee and bone straight hair. Her face was “Giving Black Barbie vibes,” she captioned the flicks.

“Basketball Wives” reality diva Jennifer Williams poses for a selfie. @JenniferWilliams/Instagram

Fans were all here for the 46-year-old aging like fine wine.

“So pretty, Jenny Pie! 😍.”

“Nothing new, Jen, you always give barbie vibes. ❤️🔥.”

“Jennifer, you always looking beautiful, and you got some beautiful eyes too, and I think you are one of the most beautiful women in the world too ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

Lozada also had some kind words for her former foe, writing, “Been pretty since 2001 #Boston lol.”

“BBW” fans applauded Lozada for showing love to Williams after all their spats displayed on the VH1 series.

“Yaaaassss can’t nobody break this bond! Glad y’all are back!”

“Yessssss glad y’all patched things up! This why I stopped watching now; let’s go back & see how y’all made up!!! Real friends always bounce back…I love it❤️.”

Williams also responded to Lozada’s compliment, “Facts!!! Mean, and Evil turned Bad and Bougie ❤️.”

The new season of “BBW” returned to VH1 on Feb. 9 for its ninth season with Shaunie O’Neal, Malaysia Pargo, Lozada, Jackie Christie, Williams, Kristen Scott, Ogom “OG” Chijindu, Feby Torres, and newcomers Liza Morales and Nia and Noria Dorsey.

Malaysia Pargo crops out Jennifer Williams in group photo with Evelyn Lozada. @malaysiainthecity/Instagram

Williams confirmed she was returning to the show on Jan.13 after posing for a selfie in an all-white suit. Fans weren’t too ecstatic to see Williams returning to the cast, considering how season eight ended.

Last year, it seemed that both Williams and Lozada made amends following Williams losing her mother to cancer. Lozada showed up to Williams’ charity event for cancer, as shown on the season-eight series. The two took a photo with other cast members like Pargo, but Williams was later cropped out of a picture.

To make matters worse, Williams was accused of talking about Lozada’s daughter Shaniece Hairston, which led to the two butting heads during the season and reunion. Williams denied saying anything derogatory about Hairston, and Williams and Lozada left on a sour note at the reunion.

Fans were hoping the two ladies would reconcile, and low and behold, their wishes came true. Hopefully, Williams and Lozada can continue to rebuild their friendship throughout the season.