‘Best Father Award Goes Toooo’: Fans Go Crazy When DaBaby Shows Off the Red Carpet He Made for His Daughter for the Grammys

DaBaby might not have won an actual award during the 63rd annual Grammy Awards on Sunday, March 14, but he was definitely a winner in another category in fans’ eyes.

On the day of the event, he shared a short clip showing his daughter, his mom, and himself standing on a red carpet taking pictures. The “Rockstar” rapper explained that the red carpet was not actually set up by the Grammys but that he created the red carpet idea himself.

DaBaby’s mother, his daughter, and DaBaby. (Photo: @dababy/Instagram)

He explained, “Due to Covid-19 Restrictions no kids are allowed in the Grammys, so we created our OWN red carpet just so my princess could walk the carpet & show her dress off.✨ A hand-made dress that @alanitaylorco flew in from New York THIS MORNING to make. 💪🏾”

His daughter’s handmade dress was all yellow and was completely covered in sparkles. DaBaby wore a Dolce & Gabbana multi-colored suit with a green hat, and his mother was wearing a red dress with a matching red shawl and a mustard-yellow hat.

DaBaby has shared plenty of photos and videos of him spending time with his daughter, and many of them have melted his fans’ hearts, but this particular gesture was the icing on the cake. Fans decided the 29-year-old should be rewarded for it.

DaBaby and his daughter. @dababy/Instagram

One fan said, “😍😍😍😍😍😢 BEST FATHER AWARD GOES TOOOO.”

“That’s what a real father does,” said another person commending DaBaby. Comedian B. Simone even commented on the video saying, “It the family 1st for me 🙏🏽🙏🏽😍😍.”

The father of two received nominations in four categories Record of the Year, Best Melodic Rap Performance, Best Rap Performance, and Best Rap Song for his songs “Bop” and “Rockstar,” which went up for three out of the four categories.

Although he did not win, people did say he bodied his “Rockstar” performance in which he brought out Roddy Rich, who is featured on the song, and surprised fans with a choir, Anthony Hamilton, and a violinist.