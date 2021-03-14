‘Lady Dior’: Fans React to La La Anthony’s Sexy Playboy Bunny-Inspired Outfit

It isn’t Halloween, but “Power” actress and media host La La Anthony showcased her inner Playboy bunny in a seductive costume on Sunday, March 14. The mother of one rocked a red and black Christian Dior monogrammed leotard with a heart-shaped neckline as she attended celebrity hairstylist Arrogant Tae’s Playboy themed birthday party.

She paired the look with a black velvet bunny ears headband, black leather gloves, a black-and-red bowtie, dazzling see-through stockings, a velvet Christian Dior handbag, and black leather ankle boots.

“Let’s keep going 🐰❤️🐰,” Anthony captioned the gallery of sexy flicks.

La La Anthony as a Playboy bunny. @lala/Instagram

Fans were thirsty for Anthony in the comment section, for she was smoking-hot in her one-piece outfit.

“Yess, that’s what it’s giving 😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Perfect 😍😍😍🔥🔥.”

“YESSSSSSS 🔥🔥🔥.”

“Nice😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Nah, you ate 🥵.”

“Lady Dior 😍.”

The 39-year-old is the epitome of reversing the hands of time. Anthony has been able to balance acting, motherhood, and, from her timeline, being an IG Baddie. However, it doesn’t come without work.

For her to rock something so fitting as her Christian Dior leotard, Anthony has had to stay on a strict workout routine with a trainer’s help.

“I love to do regular weight training, and I love to do boxing. On average, I try to get in the gym about four times a week, depending on what the schedule is,” Anthony said in a 2019 interview with The CUT.

“It’s important for clarity, and it’s important to stay active if you want to feel good about yourself,” she added.

LaBLa Anthony. @lala/Instagram

In addition to working on her body, Anthony has had a long journey to make a name for herself in the acting world, from 50 Cent’s “Power” to the mogul’s current “Black Mafia Family.”

“For so long it was, ‘Yeah, we know her from MTV,’ or ‘We know her from the radio, can she really act?'” Anthony told The CUT she often was dismissed before proving her powerhouse acting skills.

She continues to enhance her professional abilities by participating in acting classes and auditioning.

For ladies looking to master and balance several professions, Anthony advises they create plans and take steps toward those plans.

“I put my plan together and then worked my plan throughout the years. Then I set new goals and figured out ways to achieve those goals,” Anthony said. “It’s hard work. It’s perseverance. But most importantly, it’s having a plan,” she concluded.