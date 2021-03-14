‘It’s Not Even Summer Yet’: Rasheeda Frost Shows Off Her Legs In Short Shorts

“Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta” reality diva Rasheeda Frost is ready for the warm weather even though the calendar says it’s still winter. Frost, 38, recently posted a slide of photos showcasing her taste in spring fashion.

“Shiiidddddd gone throw dem shorts on girl!!! 🖤” Frost captioned the gallery of flicks.

The mother of two rocked a black bodysuit with a Chanel logo, black leather shorts with fringes, and black gladiator open-toed heels. She completed her look with a round white purse, black-and-white tiger-stripe shades, and a diamond chain.

Fans complimented Frost on her stylish look, even if it isn’t season-appropriate.

“It’s not even summer yet, and you’re killing it.😍😍😍😍😍.”

“Best dressed celebrity, hands down!”

“lmao, yes, ma’am!!!!!! Ima has to steal this caption, sis 😍😍 & go grab those shorts🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽.”

“Rocking em too 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥.”

“Loving that outfit 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️.”

“Looking, Good, Sis.”

The Pressed boutique fashion owner proved that she was even more in the mood for spring when she rocked a color block pastel dress on Saturday, March 13. She accessorized her outfit with a large yellow Chanel tote, tan shades, clear strap heels, and a diamond chain.

Rasheeda Frost poses in a pastel dress. @rasheeda/Instagram

“Pastels are a must 💗💚💛,” Frost captioned the photos.

This look was also a hit for fans, as Frost garnered over 145,000 likes.

The businesswoman and television personality has always had a love for fashion. In a 2017 interview with FootWearNews.com, Frost stated that her taste in clothes is influenced hip-hop.

The “Boss Chick” described her style as a “tomboy chic with an extra edge to it.” Her taste in the outfits she wears has evolved, as evident in her mixing high and low-end pieces.

“I can splurge a little more on certain things. But I think as I’m getting older, I’m just more comfortable with who I am, and I know the things that I like, and I never try to reach. I never try to let clothes wear me. I always try to do my own thing,” Frost also said in the interview.

“I lay my own path and let that set a standard. I also think I’m able to mix and match more. I love being able to show off my Pressed pieces and maybe [at the same time] put on an exclusive runway piece from Gucci. But that’s not always the focal — the main thing for me is to be comfortable in what I’m rocking,” she concluded.

The MC may not be rocking the mic as much as she used to, but Frost is for sure rocking fly outfits every chance she gets.