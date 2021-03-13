‘Soo Inspirational’: Ayesha and Stephen Curry Have Some Fun In the Sun, and Fans Gush Over Their Photos

There’s nothing like having some fun in the sun, and that’s exactly what Ayesha Curry and her husband Stephen Curry did recently. On Thursday, March 11, Ayesha uploaded five photos of the two of them enjoying each other on the beach.

In the first photo, the two are lying on the sand, and Ayesha is snuggled up close to her man. So close that it looks like she is sniffing his hair. Ayesha gets the second photo all to herself. In it, she hits a fun pose and sticks her tongue out while showing off her body in a two-piece swimsuit.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry enjoy their beach day. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

The third and fourth photos only showed someone’s leg and the water, as well as a heart drawn in the sand. In the fifth and last photo, Stephen leaned over to Ayesha for what he thought would be a kiss but ended up getting a friendly bite on the lip from Ayesha instead. It looks like Stephen and Ayesha just had the day to themselves since none of their three kids were in the photos.

“Sun in our eyes and sand in our hair, ☀️🌊🖤,” Ayesha wrote in her caption.

Fans gushed over the beautiful couple and showed them some love Ayesha’s comments.

Ayesha Curry. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

“Look at the curry’s man, soo inspirational 🙌❤️,” said one fan, while another person wrote, “Definitely my favorite Nba couple.”

Since losing 35 pounds last year, the mother of three has not been shy about baring a little bit more skin and wearing more form-fitting clothing. From bikini photos to a beautiful yet controversial nude photo, Ayesha has been more open to tastefully showing off her new body. Last year was the perfect time for the 31-year-old to start her fitness journey, especially since much of the world was mandated to self-quarantines. Now working out has become a “staple” for the cookbook author.

Ayesha and Stephen Curry. @ayeshacurry/Instagram

She said, “I feel like I’m in the best shape of my life. I feel happier when I work out. So I do try to work out at least five days a week.”