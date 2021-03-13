‘Drag Us’: Lori Harvey Flaunts Killer Bod In Cutout One-Piece Swimsuit

Lori Harvey donned a sexy swimsuit to remind the ‘Gram that she’s one of the baddest and most unbothered in the game.

The 24-year-old model posed in a stylish black monokini while holding a throwback cordless phone (antenna and all!) as she sprawled across an all-white lounge chair. Harvey playfully captioned the photo, “‘Hold on.. let me call you back 📞’,” which perfectly captured the nonchalant slay that she served in the pic.

It didn’t take long for Lori’s boo Michael B. Jordan to jump into her comments section, writing “sheeesh,” along with a pair of emoji eyes and jets, implying that he was on the way.

Lori Harvey is too busy being fine to answer your calls. @loriharvey/Instagram

The couple went public with their relationship in January after months of dating speculation and have been enthusiastic about their love since, which has caused many to question the relationship’s authenticity. Jordan recently addressed the naysayers in an interview with Men’s Health, saying that those who know him personally know his heart.

“For all the success that I’ve had, there’s going to be negative reactions and opinions thrown at me. That just comes with it. When you’re younger, you’re just frustrated, but when you start to realize that this is what it is, you start to understand,” he says.

“I’m never going to make everybody happy. People are always going to have their opinions about me. People can make up something completely false that has no f******g substance or anything, and there’s going to be 100,000 people that are going to believe it and that’s going to be their opinion of me,” he continued. “I can’t do anything about that, and I’ve just got to accept that and keep moving in my purpose. People that know me know my heart. But people that know me for my work … they know what I allow them to know. The fact that I’ve been so closed off about a lot of parts of my life was a personal choice. As I’ve gotten older and a little more mature and comfortable in my own skin, I’ve become less concerned about it.”

Between Lori’s entire vibe and Michael’s reply, fans were living for the moment.

“DRAG US”

“Let us breathe Lo! 😩😩😩”

“What she told future 😂😂😂”

“Not me looking @ this while waiting for my burger at the In N Out drive thru 🥲”

“LAWD🔥 AND SHE KNOW THAT SHES THE SH-T🤤”

Harvey has yet to address the rumors of her relationship being a PR stunt, but if her Instagram is supposed to be sending a message to fans, it looks like all of the conversation isn’t bothering her one bit.