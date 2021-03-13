‘Broke the Internet That Day’: Ciara Reminisces on the Five-Year Anniversary of Her Engagement to Russell Wilson

Ciara celebrated her five-year engagement anniversary on March 11 by uploading a clip from the special day with her now husband, Seattle Seahawks quarterback Russell Wilson. Ciara captioned the video that took place in Seychelles in 2016, “Never forgetting THIS DAY. 5 Years Ago. #TheSweetestSurpriseOfMyLife ❤️ I Love You So Much @DangeRussWilson. God is So So Good. #IDo#Seychelles.”

In the recording, the couple is smiling from ear to ear as Wilson confirmed that the “Level Up” singer said yes to his proposal. “She said yes. Making this thing happen, huh baby.” Ciara replied while showing off her ring, “Yay! I’m so excited. God is so good,” to which the NFL player concluded the video by saying, “All the time.”

Instagram: @ciara

An hour following the initial post, Wilson commented underneath his wife’s video and said, “The best day ever. I love you baby ❤️❤️❤️.” Ciara returned the love by writing, “Best day! I love you so much!” Many fans also went down memory lane and recounted what happened the day the couple announced their engagement in 2016. One follower went as far as to mention the beautiful journey the pair has been on following that special day.

“Man I remember this day like yesterday, the internet went crazy 🤣. Stay in love you two 🎊🎉.”

“Broke the internet that day 🙏🏾❤️.”

“That time truly fly by!! I guess time is nonexistent when you’re happy ❤️.”

“❤️❤️ where has 5 years gone.”

“Watching the journey you two have been on since has honestly been the most beautiful example of love I have ever seen 😭❤️.”

Since, the couple married in July 2016 in England after a four-month engagement, has welcomed two children: Sienna Princess Wilson, 3, and 8-month-old son Win Harrison Wilson. Ciara welcomed her youngest son last summer and shared the news by posting a video singing “Happy birthday” to the newborn with the caption, “Happy Birthday WIN!!! Mommy & Daddy Love You! Win Harrison Wilson 7.23.2020 8lbs 1 oz. ❤️ 👶🏽.”