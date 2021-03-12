‘They Need a Show’: Former ‘RHOA’ Stars Peter Thomas and Apollo Nida Announce Joint Business of Flipping Homes

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” stars Peter Thomas and Apollo Nida revealed on March 5 that they are partnering up in a joint business to flip houses — a process of buying, renovating, and reselling properties — in Atlanta.

Thomas shared a 55-second clip discussing the news as Nida stands nearby. He captioned the post, “This journey is incredible, when you’re a winner all you want to do is win, this should be your motivation of today, scare money makes no money @[email protected]”

Peter Thomas and Apollo Nida talk about their new business venture in new video. (Photo: @peterthomasrhoa/Instagram video screenshot)

In the clip, the men are seen outside of a potential flipping property while Thomas says, “I’m out here with Apollo.” Nida greets the camera, “What’s going on, it’s called flipping Atlanta, baby.”

Thomas then jumps back on the video to tell his fans what their goals are for this new business venture.

“Getting ready to flip this house,” Thomas said. “We are partnering to flip homes in Atlanta. Ain’t that some s–t. That we gonna be flipping houses. My architectural staff [points camera directly at Apollo]. His hustle. Getting ready to kill them.”

Nida seconds Thomas’ claims and says that they plan to make the naysayers believers and show them “how to get this money.”

Toward the end of the recording, Thomas asked Nida, “What are the haters gonna say? They don’t want to see us shine, what they gonna say?”

To which Nida responds, “Not at all, they gonna keep trying putting their foot on my neck. Guess what? No more. No more, baby.”

Thomas closes the video out by saying their new venture is “all legit.”

Some fans showed their support by praising the duo’s bond, while others expressed they wanted to see this on the small screen.

“They need a show.”

“Give them a show please 😂😂😂😂 I gotta see this s–t.”

Give them a spin-off!!!”

“Love to see black men looking out for each other👏.”

“I love how they left the show and manage to have a real friendship outside of that it is a “beautiful thing.”

“Not gone lie Peter been holding Apollo down and putting him on!”

While many fans rejoiced over Thomas and Nida’s partnership, others were skeptical, given the men’s criminal history. One wrote about how it seemed to be a scam.

“It’s giving scam 🥴.” Another said, “Wouldn’t get my debit card information 😂🙅🏾‍♀️.”

An Instagram user mentioned how they hoped both men were legally participating in this venture. “I hope they doing this the legal way 😂😂😂 .”

In 2019, Thomas was arrested in Miami after a warrant was issued in Louisiana for the former reality star after he allegedly wrote bad checks.

Years before, in 2014, Nida was sentenced to eight years in prison after pleading guilty to bank, mail, and wire fraud after news circulated that Nida was the mastermind behind an identity-theft scheme. An investigation initially began after the former “RHOA” star took a large amount of stolen U.S. Treasury checks and Delta Air Lines checks from a pension fund.

Following his guilty plea, Nida later revealed that he felt enormous pressure to maintain the lavish lifestyle he and his ex-wife Phaedra Parks portrayed on television.