‘Tell Andy to Drop the Trailer Neoooow’: Toya Bush-Harris Reveals ‘M2M’ Is Coming Back Soon, Fans Share Their Excitement

Toya Bush-Harris‘s latest glam shot caused a commotion in her comments section on Jan. 11 after the “Married to Medicine” star revealed the hit Bravo series will return soon. The reality star didn’t disclose the specific date.

The mother of three, who sported braids in a partial updo, captioned the snapshot “Married to Medicine… #RightAroundtheCorner #comingsoon.” When the show’s producer Michael Beck asked for the date, Harris replied, “I think you told me March lol.” Fans celebrated the news as they displayed their joy for the series.

Toya Bush-Harris shares news that “Married to Medicine” will be returning to the small screen soon. Photo:@toyabushharris

“Yassssss I miss yall my hubby like I haven’t seen you watching ya black doctor show😂🤣🤣🤣🤣”

“Tell Andy to drop the trailer NEOWWW‼️🤣”

“We’ve been waiting.”

“Thanks TV boring without you ladies❤️.”

“I be glad when y’all come back, cause RHOA ain’t hittin no mo😑…btw you look beautiful, Toya.”

Although many fans expressed their anticipation for the show’s new season, several others wondered if the allegations behind the Harris duo putting their mansion on the market was true.

One asked, “Is she really selling her Mansion with the two-story closet 😩?”

Another assumed that the family must love moving as work recently was completed on their custom-built home. “I know you lying, they just finished that house….but that was her forever home she said…they must love moving.”

According to Urban Belle, Harris’s Atlanta home was listed for sale in November 2019 for apparently $3,525,000. While Harris has been mum regarding the situation, she slightly confirmed the news when she liked a fan’s comment on her Nov. 24. throwback post about upgrading.

The comment said, “TOYA WHY ARE U SELLING YOUR BEAUTIFUL DREAM HOME!!!??? I PERSONALLY FEEL U ABOUT TO UPGRADE!!.”

The Harris family initially moved to their dream home in 2019. The “M2M” star admitted this purchase had been in the works for a while. “This has been a long time coming; we have been waiting so many years to get where we are now.”

She added this experience was a big deal because when her husband, Eugene Harris, first became a physician, their first home wasn’t as expensive. But as they moved up the financial ladder, they “put things down” and were approved by the bank.

“At the end of the day, when you build up the ladder and you get to a place where you can afford certain things and put certain things down and the bank actually says approved and you’re at closing and you actually leave with a key, let’s be clear, it’s a big deal.”