‘She Said Knees Don’t Fail Me Now’: Porsha Williams Takes on ‘Buss It’ Challenge While Admitting to Gaining Pandemic Weight

Porsha Williams displayed body positivity on Jan. 13 when she partook in the “Buss It” challenge, a TikTok challenge where people start off wearing casual clothing and transition into a glammed-up look. The video includes a combination of remixed songs “Buss It” by Erica Banks and Nelly’s “Hot in Herre.”

The “Real Housewives of Atlanta” star started off flaunting her enhanced curvy figure in sweats and changed into a form-fitting orange dress as she gyrated to the beat. She captioned the recording, “🍑👑Don’t nobody care about that Quarantine weight Gone Buss it Boo! #KneesDontFailMeNow🎶#CornBreadFed #ThickUms #MilfGang#Quarentina.” Fans admired the star’s ability to accept herself, while others sent encouraging words.

Porsha Williams taking part in the “Buss It” challenge. @porsha4real/Instagram

“She said “knees don’t fail me now” 😭😭😭😭.”

“That’s that GROWN WOMAN weight! 🙌🏾🔥.”

“I love it.. and you right don’t nobody care about that weight.. you look great.”

“Honey you still look GREAT 💯.”

“Porsh you look fabulous lol sis💯💯💯😂.”

Porsha Williams. @porsha4real/Instagram

Last year, Williams candidly opened up about how much weight she’d gained during self-quarantine by sharing a before-and-after photo collage of herself sporting the same swimsuit. The reality star admitted that although she’d only put on about 12 pounds, her goal was to get at a comfortable weight. “Before Quarantine Vs. Afterrr😂 I gotta start reeling it in. Who’s with me ?! Let’s workout! I’ve gained about 12 pounds … I still look nice but just wanna be more comfortable and not pass out at the top of the steps lol so ima start with cardio in the morning!!!”

In July, a few months after the initial snapshot, the “Dish Nation” co-host posted another side-by-side image showcasing her body before and after she participated in a 36-hour fast in which she’d only consumed water and tea. Williams’ motive behind the post was to encourage her followers.

“20:57 hours in #36hourfast ( intake only tea/water)I feel great! God energy and no headaches yet. I’ve been drinking plenty of water!!” she wrote. “If yuh are doing this with me keep going. Let’s run on and see what the end gone be. lol Ps: I was really sleepy yesterday after 3 pm so I haven’t started working out yet.”

The mother of one added that she wasn’t endorsing anything to lose weight and had only been using a clock and fasting. Many fans congratulated Williams for her progress. One asked the star for more information while raving over her ostensible weight loss. “I see your progress working it! I need the information.”

Another praised Williams while added that going without food for a long time is a little challenging but isn’t impossible. “Great job, fasting is hard, but with God, all things are possible!!!”

An Instagram user wrote, “😂😂♥️ Keep doing you, girl, I admire your hustle, keeping it 💯 , and loving your family hard!”