‘It’s All About the We Not the Me’: Kevin Hart Champions His Mega Netflix Deal as a Win for His Entire Team

Days off may be a thing of the past for funny man Kevin Hart who recently announced a major multi-project deal with the streaming giant Netflix. Making the most of his bankable comedy, creativity and expanding acting chops, Hart is expected to bring four feature projects to the platform.

The actor also inked a deal for his HartBeat Productions company to give the streaming service first dibs on upcoming projects, according to the Hollywood Reporter.

Kevin Hart is hitting the ground running in 2021 after announcing his multi-project deal with Netflix and sharing that fans can soon expect his third audio book in the coming months. (Photo: @kevinhart/Instagram)

Since breaking onto the scene with his comedy specials and laughter-filled films, Hart has made it a point to leave no stone unturned in terms of his creative outlets. It’s a work ethic and mindset that has left his supporters and industry colleagues inspired, and proud of his growing success.

“Incredible!!! Always inspired by you. Setting the bar high🙌🏽🙌🏽🙌🏽”

“Keep it up , we love your work. 🙌🔥🔥”

“Heard you talking about this aspiration awhile back on @joerogan ‘s podcast. Happy to see it unfolding! Your dedication is truly inspiring man”

“Continue taking it to an aspirational level.”

But for Hart his endeavors may be about not only building personal wealth and legacy, but also creating avenues of success for his team at HartBeat Productions.

“Excited about this new chapter for myself & my company. I am beyond blessed and thankful for my team at HartBeat Productions….I truly believe in our ability to make global films that will make a lasting impact in cinema history for years to come. We are just getting started people #HartBeatProductions …..It’s all about the “We” not the “Me,” wrote Hart alongside his post announcing the new deal.

In December 2020, Hart, 41, shared with his 102 million IG followers that he would be starring alongside actor Wesley Snipes in a Netflix limited series.

“The legend himself is playing my brother in this project. S*** just got real and I promise you it’s f***** good. Thank you to my partners @netflix for believing in me & my HartBeat team. We have no choice but to DELIVER with this one. MARK MY WORDS!!!!!,” wrote Hart.

If this is the start to Hart’s 2021 it’s a wonder how the rest of the year will pan out. One thing for certain is that the comedian is rebounding from public blunders of recent years past.