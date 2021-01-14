‘My Heart Just Skipped a Beat’: Fans Crush on Evelyn Lozada as She Strikes a Pose

Evelyn Lozada is giving her fans a better look at one of her confessional looks. She uploaded an Instagram photo on Tuesday, Jan. 12 of her posing in a blue one-shoulder latex dress. Her hair was styled in a wavy updo while she wore soft glam makeup.

“Every heart has a story waiting to be told ♥️,” she wrote.

Evelyn Lozada (Photo: @evelynlozada/Instagram)

Besides several fans calling Lozada “Beautiful” and “Gorgeous” a few professed their feelings for her in the comments.

One wrote, “My fave!!!! She’s like really really bad!!! I remember 1st season of Miami, you had on the red dress and I just fell in love!!!!”

“My heart just skipped a beat,” said another.

Others expressed their excitement for being able to see the show in the upcoming season of “Basketball Wives.”

One said, “My favorite girl coming back to tv🙌🏼❤️, ” while someone else wrote, “I love u Evelyn!!!! My Fave. I cant wait to see u on BasketballWives!!!!! Love u.”

The mother of two posted this same look on Jan. 11 in a Boomerang on Instagram. But in that post, there was what appeared to be a green screen in the background. For that she wrote in the caption, “February 9th @vh1 #BasketballWives 👽,” alluding to the idea that she was filming at the time that she took the Boomerang.

As Lozada said in her caption, “Basketball Wives” is returning to television with its ninth season premiering on Feb. 9. According to Variety, family will be a big theme in the show, in addition to systemic racism, COVID-19, and “unresolved relationships.” The trailer was released on Jan. 11 and, in it it looks like executive producer Shaunie O’Neal, Jackie Christie, Malaysia Pargo, Jennifer Williams, Ogom “OG” Chijindu, Kristen Scott, and Feby Torres will all be returning to the show. There are a few new members this season as well.