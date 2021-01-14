‘I Can’t Believe You Got Low Like Dat’: Marlo Hampton Reveals the Strength of Her Knees as She Does the ‘Walk Challenge’

Saucy Santana’s song “Walk” has been taking off with fans and celebrities doing the “Walk Challenge,” and it looks like reality TV star Marlo Hampton is up next to take it on. She uploaded a video on Jan. 12 of her own version of the challenge as she struts her stuff down a hallway of what appeared to be her home.

In it, the 44-year-old rocked long turquoise tresses, a silk robe with matching silk shorts, a leather bralette and red bottom heels. To accessorize the look, she wore a mask that matched her robe and shorts and a bag she carried. The video started with her sitting down, and as the song played out she got up and walked down a hallway. On her way back, she took off her robe, turned around and showed fans how low her knees would take her as she twerked to the floor.

Marlo Hampton strikes a pose. (Photo: @marlohampton/Instagram)

“Walking into Tuesday like …[email protected] Hair @tb_hairstylist 🎥 @lahluvie,” she wrote.

Fans cheered Hampton on as they were shocked to see she could go that low.

One said, “Omg marlo dis you 😩😩😩😩 i cant believe you got low like dat ayyyeeeeeee.”

Others declared her victor of the challenge.

“Ok Marlo the stallion ! You win 🔥 it’s the knees fah me 😭,” one person said while another one wrote, “Challenge over !!! We have a winner 😍😍😂.”

She even got approval from Saucy Santana himself. He said, “Yaaaaasss Marlo!!! It’s giving.”

Another fan joked, “I just know Marlo had the boys behind the camera! Lol,” referring to Hampton’s nephews of whom she currently has custody.

Last year in a New York Post interview, Hampton revealed that she is a “mumty,”, a mom and auntie, to her two nephews, Michael, 12, and William, 11, since her sister was admitted into a mental health facility. She said, “My nephew called crying and said, ‘Aunty, can you come get me? The people are coming to take my mom.’ My nephews came to me in April and my little brother passed in March.”

Hampton’s fans can get a glimpse of her in “Mumty”-mode on her Instagram feed.