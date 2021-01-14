‘Black Ink Crew: Chicago’ Star Ashley Brumfield Shares Fitness Journey with Fans, Praises Don for Motivating Her

A family that gets fit together sticks together, and “Black Ink Crew: Chicago” stars Ashley Brumfield and her husband Don Brumfield appear to be doing just that.

On Wednesday, Jan. 13, the 34-year-old took to her Instagram page to update her fans on her fitness journey. Like her husband Don, during the pandemic Ashley has redirected her attention to bettering herself and her lifestyle, including eating better and more frequent trips to the gym.

Ashley Brumfield. @ashley_danielle_b/Instagram

All masked up, and in gym attire, Ashely showed fans several angles of her already transforming body. The mother of two wasn’t afraid either of showing off her tummy. “So proud of @bishop__don he have motivated me so much that I’m becoming a mini him 😂 ,” she captioned the clip. “naw I’m not there yet i just want to tone up nothing major but the results gone be 🔥 stay tuned 💪🏾.”

The video was viewed over 8,500 times by friends and fans who flooded the comment section, praising Ashley on a job well done, including her fitness inspiration and husband Don, who wrote, “❤️❤️❤️💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿💪🏿.”

Another person commented, “Look good.” They added, “I mean you looked good before as well. So you’re WINING no matter what.” A rueful user expressed, “U look fabulous….wish I had some motivation to help me.” “You been looking bomb! Get Queen💕 👸🏾,” another said.

Last December, Don gave his wife her flowers for motiving him. In a heartfelt message along with a photo collage of them together posted to his Instagram page, he wrote, “2 kids later and a c-section this goddess has kept me on my toes and inspired me to get my life in order.”

The reality star revealed that his wife’s new physique resulted from a healthy diet and not popular surgical procedures. He continued, “She made herself in the kitchen with healthy eating habits and self-control. No doctors or tables here. Not against anyone who has just giving her props on hard work. She is aging gracefully and backwards @ashley_danielle_b keep doing what you doing love you queen 👸🏿.”

Don Brumfield, Ashely Brumfield. @bishop__don/Instagram

The couple’s marriage had been riddled with drama, which included Don stepping out on their relationship numerous times and even fathering a child with another woman. However, it seems as though two have been able to put all that behind them.