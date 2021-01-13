‘That’s Why Yo Ass Pregnant Now’: Kelly Rowland’s Fans Applaud the Singer for Unleashing Her Inner City Girl In Her New Video

Kelly Rowland displayed her inner City Girl on Jan. 11 when she uploaded a recording singing along to the group’s verse on Megan Thee Stallion’s “Do It On the Tip” featuring City Girls.

The expectant mother, who was seen jamming in her closet, promoted her TikTok when she shared the caption, “Follow me on @tiktok!!” Many fans praised Rowland for showing off her “inner freak” while also implying this is how she got pregnant the second time.

Kelly Rowland. @kellyrowland/Instagram

“Kelly inner freak be so cute & classy❣️”

“Thats why yo ass pregnant now 😭😭😭”

“I love when the ghetto comes outta the older celebs 😎 too cute ❤️”

“I love rachet ‘This is how I got pregnant’ Kelly 😂 she’s such a vibe”

“Not Kelly Rowland being a city girl !!! 😍😍”

As others brought up Rowland’s freaky side, a couple of fans pointed out the singer’s gold necklace, which had the word “MOM” written on it. One said, “With the MOM chain lmao.”

Another mentioned how the songstress was wearing the necklace while singing along to the sexually charged song. “It’s mom necklace for me while singing this song 😭.”

In 2017, the “Motivation” singer opened up about how she and her husband and manager, Tim Witherspoon, found a healthy balance for sex since raising their 2-year-old son Titan Witherspoon.

The now-39-year-old Rowland told “Entertainment Tonight” as she promoted her parenting guide “Whoa Baby! A Guide for New Moms Who Feel Overwhelmed and Freaked Out” that in the beginning she was ready to go, while Tim wanted to follow the mandated six-week period.

“You know, that six-week period [after childbirth] feels like forever, and as a gentleman — [Tim’s] very gentle — so he wanted to give me a little more space. I’m like, ‘No, Let’s go!’ I’m still a mom and it doesn’t matter. … I’m a woman and I have physical needs.”

Aside from sex, she also credited parenting for bringing the couple closer together. “It actually brought us closer. In some ways, we had to figure it out together, and we did. He was just so supportive, he always asked me if I needed help and he always tried to figure out a way to just be there to comfort me, and I’m so grateful to him for that.”

The couple are currently expecting their second child.