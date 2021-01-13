‘Sheeesh’: Michael B. Jordan Wishes His ‘Turtle’ Lori Harvey a Happy Birthday, Send Social Media Into a Frenzy

Trips, flicks, and pet names; things Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey appear to be checking off their romance to-do list.

As if the photos of the two in matching sweatsuits arriving at the Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and the even more recent grainy polaroid pictures weren’t enough to have the guys and girls of social media punching air. The budding couple just put the final brick in place solidifying their seemingly Instagram official relationship.

Lori Harvey, Michael B. Jordan. (Photos: @loriharvery/Instagram, @michaelbjordan/Instagram)

On Jan. 12, the model uploaded a few glam snaps from a recent photo shoot in honor of her 24th birthday. Lori looked breathtakingly beautiful in a blue drape-style top with brown animal prints and a pair of white stockings. The stepdaughter of comedian Steve Harvey captioned the post “24.”

Lori Harvey. @loriharvey/Instagram

Friends and fans flooded the comment section with warm wishes of a happy birthday, including the “Black Panther” star, who wrote, “Gimmie!! 🤤🤤Sheeesh!!” He added, “Happy Birthday Turtle!!” seemingly revealing his pet name for her. She later responded, “Thank you nugget 👅.”

@loriharvey/Instagram

Needless to say, chaos irrupted in the comment section between fans who felt betrayed once again by their respective crushes, including one user who called out the “Just Mercy” star, saying, “now what we not gon do is rub this in my face!”

Another user commented, “LORD MICHAEL NO NOT THE NICKNAMES! 😫😫” They added, “help me Jesus *falls down and flops like a fish*.”

Over on Twitter, folks weren’t taking the news of the nickname any better. “Michael B Jordan already has a nickname for her too?!!! “Turtle” 🙁 okay ima go cry now,” a third person expressed.

Michael B Jordan already has a nickname for her too?!!! “Turtle” ☹️ okay ima go cry now — jess. (@jngxo) January 13, 2021

A fourth wrote, “not Michael B Jordan calling Lori “turtle”….. I love turtles. I’m hurt 🥺😂”

not Michael B Jordan calling Lori “turtle”….. I love turtles. I’m hurt 🥺😂 — JRO ♍️👑 (@_bbjoi) January 13, 2021

The sweet gestures didn’t stop there. Jordan also sent at least 15 bouquets of white roses, judging from what could be seen from Lori’s Instagram Stories. “Thank You Baby 😍,” she captioned the clip.

As previously mentioned, Lori and Michael sparked dating rumors around the holiday season last year when they were spotted flying together around Thanksgiving and then once again in Utah ahead of New Year’s Eve. Lori has been linked to several A-Listers, including Future, Diddy, and his son Justin Combs. Meanwhile, Michael, who has kept a relatively low profile on his love life, has been linked to beauties such as actress Kiki Layne, model Kendall Jenner, and “All My Children” alum Catherine Paiz.