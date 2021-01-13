‘Like Father Like Son’: Ayesha and Stephen Curry’s 2-Year-Old Son Canon Shows Off His Dribble Skills In Cute Video

Stephen Curry might not be the only basketball star in the Curry household.

Ayesha Curry uploaded a video of their son, Canon Curry, playfully dribbling a small basketball in the house. With his tongue sticking out of his mouth, the toddler concentrates on the yellow ball as he hits and chases it.

Canon Curry smiles big as he poses in his braids and chain. (Photo: @ayeshacurry/Instagram)

“Young Wolf trying to dribble like dada. I give it 3 years until he has the routine down 😂😂😂 @stephencurry30,” she wrote.

Fans swarmed the comments speaking basketball stardom into Canon’s future.

While one said, “he’s gonna be a bucket just like his dad👍🏽,” another wrote, “like father like son” followed by a yellow and a blue heart emoji, which are the colors of the Golden State Warriors, the NBA team Stephen plays on.

“Sports Center will be playing this clip in 20 years when he enters the NBA. Facts,” said another.

But what had fans really hyped was Canon mimicking his dad’s chest tap and point gesture that he does when he makes a shot.

One wrote, “OMGEEEEEEEE 😍😍😍 love that he’s emulating his dads hand gestures too 💙,” and someone else added, “Not him having the chest pat & point down 🥺🥺🥺🥺.”

Three years sounds about right for the Currys to see if basketball might be a part of 2-year-old’s future, since Stephen knew at “6 years old” that basketball would be a big part of his. The father of three explained that while playing for the rec league in North Carolina there was a moment where a defender went to guard him, and he “jumped in the air, and then did like this 360 behind-my-back pass” to his teammate. After his teammate converted the assist, the crowd cheered and he “knew at that point that basketball was fun for me and I loved to do it.”

Canon’s grandfather Dell Curry also played in the NBA from 1986 to 2002, and his uncle Seth Curry currently plays for the Philadelphia 76ers.