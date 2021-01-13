Atlanta Police Seek YFN Lucci on Murder Charges Stemming from December Shooting That Left a Man Dead In the Street

Rapper YFN Lucci is wanted by police for a shooting on Dec. 10 that left one person dead and another one injured, the Atlanta Police Department announced on Jan. 12.

YFN Lucci, whose real name is Rayshawn Bennett, is wanted on murder charges in the death of 28-year-old James Adams. Bennett is also facing charges of aggravated assault, participating in criminal street gang activity, and weapons charges, Atlanta police said.

YFN Lucci. (Photo: @yfnluccci/Instagram)

According to the police report, Adams was found with a gunshot wound to the face on December 10. He later died from his injuries. A second gunshot victim, 32-year-old Kevin Wright, arrived at a nearby fire station in a private vehicle with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He survived his injuries, and investigators were able to determine that both incidences were likely related.

The report further states that the shooting happened at a different location than where Adams’ body was dropped off. Officers also found multiple shell casings at the scene. A $5,000 reward has been offered for information leading to YFN’s arrest.

23-year-old Ra’von Boyd and 17-year-old Leroy Pitts were arrested in Miami on similar charges for their alleged roles in the shooting, the report also stated.

Lucci has collaborated with some of hip-hop’s biggest stars, including his girlfriend Reginae Carter‘s father Lil Wayne, Rick Ross, and many more. In 2014, he released his debut mixtape, “Wish Me Well.” His debut album, “Ray Ray From Summerhill,” reached No. 14 on the Billboard charts. He is most known for his 2017 single “Everyday We Lit.”

News of the Atlanta native’s warrant has since sparked debates over popular YouTube channel Vlad-TV and its host DJ Vlad. Many online users claimed that when Black celebrities appear on his platform, they are soon arrested for crimes they may have spoken about during their interview. Some have even gone as far as calling Vlad a flat-out informant, including one user who wrote, “Vladtv does an interview w/ a black celebrity *** days/months goes by *** Suddenly, news comes out for their arrest warrant.” They added, “U cannot tell me this sh-t was a coincidence. I don’t like YFN Lucci, but Vlad a str8 up INFORMANT. And he just did an interview w him..”

They followed up with another post saying, “If y’all don’t think these Black Celebrities are contributing to their own demise & willingly participate in this bullsh-t then you need to check ya mentality. Mad folks KNOW he been this way, yet they still go to interviews. Idk wtf it’s gonna take smfh…”

Another person wrote, “There’s plenty of black journalists that n-ggas could sit with but nah they f-ck with the detective smh.”

Late last year, the rapper appeared on the Dec. 23 Vlad-TV episode and discussed what took place back in September when he accidentally fired a real gun on the set of a video shoot, footage that went viral. The rapper claimed that he was given a weapon to hold as part of a performance prop but said unbeknownst to him the gun was real.

“When I cocked it back, GT’s like, ‘Nah, don’t cock it back,'” YFN Lucci said. “So it got stuck. I was aiming it at the ground and I just hit it. And I ain’t think nothing was in it, but that sh*t shot. And I said, ‘Oh that’s why you said don’t cock it back.”