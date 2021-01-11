‘Take Trump Out of It’: Keri Hilson Attempts to Clarify Remarks Made About Trump Social Media Ban, Critics React

Days after President Donald J. Trump saw his Twitter, Instagram and Facebook accounts suspended, singer Keri Hilson — like much of the world — is speaking out, calling the ban on Trump “dangerous.” The social media platforms banned Trump following the unimaginable events at Capitol Hill on Jan. 6, 2020, that left five individuals dead, including a Capitol police officer. Pro-Trumpers, who don’t agree with the outcome of the 2020 presidential election, stormed the halls of the Capitol, destroying almost everything in sight. Following that violence, social media platforms took action in the form of suspension, as a way to avoid the president potentially inciting more violence. The world quickly weighed in on the matter, including singer Keri Hilson, who called the Trump ban “dangerous.”

On Saturday, Jan. 9, Keri took to her Instagram Stories, where she stressed her opinion. “This may be funny, but it is a little dangerous too,” she wrote. “Take Trump out of it for a moment… a democracy must include freedom of speech. Imagine other leaders or popular figures not being able to voice their opinion if it opposes the majority of world leaders…. our freedom of speech being taken from us.”

Keri Hilson Photo: @kerihilson/Instagram

She continued, “Slowly but surely (censorship). If the leader of the “free world can be removed. Imagine that same right of civilians. Imagine believing every time you read “false information detected” and propaganda, deceptive reports and flat out lies being the only thing we see.”

Keri Hilson Photo: @kerihilson/Instagram

The backlash from folks on social media ensued almost instantly. Many were angered by the “Pretty Girl Rock” singer’s comments. One Twitter user wrote, “Keri Hilson has many bops, but trying to link 5G to covid and now criticizing the banning of a sociopath that incited an insurrection last week is exactly why I have long said that you can’t trust a Beytheist.”

Keri Hilson has many bops, but trying to link 5G to covid and now criticizing the banning of a sociopath that incited an insurrection last week is exactly why I have long said that you can't trust a Beytheist. pic.twitter.com/46RZa29BSz — Michael Arceneaux (@youngsinick) January 10, 2021

Another person wrote, “Keri Hilson – I was rooting for you until I read that bullsh-t you had the audacity to type up.” They added. “This IS NOT about fReE sPeEcH this is about stopping someone from starting a 2nd civil war! Do you not realize that damn near HALF this country is willing to die for that man?! Smh.”

Keri Hilson – I was rooting for you until I read that bullshit you had the audacity to type up. This IS NOT about fReE sPeEcH this is about stopping someone from starting a 2nd civil war! Do you not realize that damn near HALF this country is willing to die for that man?! Smh 🤦🏾‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/k4ZSzvi63k — AshleyRocks (@EyefulGames07) January 10, 2021

The following day, the 38-year-old tried to clarify her statement. In the comments section of blog site The Shaderoom, Keri explained that she didn’t support the president and that her previous message was less about him and more so about the “wider view,” and that’s what scared her. “It brought on a broader fear because I have several influential friends who are constantly censored, silenced, shadow-banned, or removed for anything they post that opposes the gov’t, elite, agenda, or cooperative platforms — even personal opinions,” she wrote. “And they’re NOT inciting violence. That’s where I’m coming from.”

Internet users still had their doubts, including rapper Talib Kweli, who shared a post that was seemingly in response to the discussion surrounding Keri’s comments. While responding to another fan, the Brooklyn native wrote, “When you join a social media platform you agree to a terms of service that clearly states they reserve the right to kick you off if THEY decide you’ve violated that TOS. You never had a say in it.” He continued, “It’s arrogant and stupid AF of you to act like the 1st amendment means you can say anything you want on a social media platform that you did not create and do not own.”

Talib advised those who were against the ban to “stop crying about this and go fight for actual victims of oppressions.” He added, “Racists getting booted from FB are not victims of oppression. Cut that dumb sh-t out.”