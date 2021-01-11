‘Cuttin Up 9 Days Into 2021’: Malaysia Pargo Stuns Fans In Black Lingerie and Fur Look

Malaysia Pargo exuded sensuality on Jan. 9 after she shared a photo wearing black lace lingerie and an oversized fur coat while sprawled across a love seat.

Pargo capped off the look with two-toned locks, gold pumps, and a choker, captioned the snapshot, “If Boy Bye was a Picture..” as she seductively crossed her legs and closed her eyes while posing for the camera. Many followers were captivated by Pargo’s sultry style.

Malaysia Pargo. Photo:@malaysiainthecity/Instagram

“It’s the Attitude For Me 🔥.”

“Cuttin Up 9 Days into 2021!”

“Eat it up 😩🔥🔥.”

“Oh snap!!!!! You killed this look 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾.”

A fan said although they didn’t like the color on Pargo, they still thought she was beautiful. “I’m not feeling this color on u i love when u do all black hair but u are still a beautiful Queen.”

Hours earlier, the reality star shared a throwback photo captioned “Flashback Friday…young bull ☺️,” and as many fans complimented her beauty, others mentioned “Basketball Wives.” One wrote about how the mother of three is their favorite “BWW” star.

“One of my favorite Basketball wives💕.”

Another asked when the new season will premiere.

“Will you be on BBW new season ?”

Season 9 of the hit VH1 series is set to premiere on Tuesday, Feb. 9, at 8 p.m. The returning cast members alongside Pargo include Shaunie O’Neal, Evelyn Lozada, Jackie Christie, Jennifer Williams, Kristen Scott, Ogom “OG” Chijindu, and Feby Torres. This season will also feature newcomers Liza Morales and Nia and Noria Dorsey.

According to Variety, the upcoming season will tackle unresolved relationship issues among the cast as well as the effects of the pandemic and social injustices. The show’s premise is about the importance of family as Pargo teaches her children about police brutality and how to formally deal with law enforcement. O’Neal moves to Texas to be closer to her children, and her co-star Lozada preps to move into a new place.

Williams, Torres and Morales will experience their fair share of relationship drama on the small screen.

“BBW” is returning after being off the air for more than a year following production temporarily shutting down because of the pandemic. The eighth season began airing in June 2019.